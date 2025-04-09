"You are saying Chahal is not a better bowler than Vipraj?" - Former batter slams PBKS for underbowling leggie in IPL 2025 match vs CSK

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer questioned the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) decision to hold back Yuzvendra Chahal until the 17th over during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The prolific wrist-spinner just bowled one over in PBKS' 18-run win in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8.

Chahal, who often operates heavily in the middle overs, was not brought on as two left-handed batters in Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra were operating. The wrist-spinner was again shunned after Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed early, bringing yet another left-handed batter in the form of Shivam Dube.

With Dube and Conway putting on 89 runs for the third wicket, and batting up until the 16th over, skipper Shreyas Iyer banked on his seamers. It was not until Lockie Ferguson dismissed Dube that Chahal was introduced, as MS Dhoni came in to bat at No.5.

Jaffer highlighted how the match-up was not a solid defence as wrist-spinner Vipraj Nigam had dismissed Shivam Dube recently during Delhi Capitals' (DC) win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chepauk on April 5.

"Vipraj Nigam got Shivam Dube out in the previous game. So you are saying Yuzvendra Chahal is not a better bowler than Vipraj? I mean it's in the hindsight, but if he gets him out when he comes to bowl to Shivam Dube at the start, he breaks open the game," Jaffer questioned on ESPN Cricinfo.

Chahal has not had a memorable start to the IPL 2025 season, with only one wicket in four outings at an average of 66 and an economy rate of 10.09. His sole over in the clash against CSK was a tight one, as he conceded only nine runs at a time where the required rate was hovering around the 17-run mark.

"I did not like it to be honest" - Piyush Chawla lambasts PBKS for holding back Chahal in IPL 2025 clash against CSK

Yuzvendra Chahal has only bowled 15 deliveries to Shivam Dube in the shortest format across three outings. Although he has not been able to dismiss him, he has a decent record as he has conceded only 20 runs.

"I did not like it to be honest. People talk a lot about match-ups. But, he is somebody who is the highest wicket-taker in this league. He got the majority of his wickets on the most difficult ground. Two left-handers at the crease it is okay, he can bowl the wrong'un as well. If Dube takes him for one or two sixes, but you get his wicket at that time, then that pushes CSK more on the backfoot," Chawla said.

Dube scored 42 runs off 27 deliveries without any access to spin in his innings against PBKS. So far this season, the left-handed batter has been dismissed thrice by spinners. He holed out to the deep against Vipraj Nigam and Vignesh Puthur in the contests against DC and MI, respectively, while Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed him during CSK's loss to RR, courtesy of Riyan Parag's stunning catch at cover.

