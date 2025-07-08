You taught us how to win with humility" - Special wishes pour in as MS Dhoni turns 44

The cricket fraternity extended warm birthday wishes to former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who turned 44 on Monday (July 7). He was last seen on the field during IPL 2025 in May while representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured midway, Dhoni took over the reins and led the side during the second half of the season.

However, it turned out to be a season to forget as CSK finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time. With the bat, the legendary cricketer scored 196 runs across 14 games at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17. Even MS Dhoni's astute captaincy could not salvage CSK's season due to the lack of depth in the batting and bowling departments.

After the conclusion of the IPL, MS Dhoni has been spending quality time with his family in his hometown. He has also been spotted enjoying bike rides in Ranchi over the past two months.

On the occasion of Dhoni's 44th birthday, wishes poured in on X and Instagram. His former India and IPL teammate, Suresh Raina, led the way with a special X post. Other cricket fraternity members joined in soon to send warm wishes to one of the most successful captains in cricket history.

Here are some of the wishes:

"Happy birthday to my brother, MSD! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and all your favorite things. Thanks for the memories, both on and off the field. Here's to many more years of good times!" Raina's X post read.

"Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai! From that first handshake to every calm-in-the-storm moment you led us through, grateful to have shared the dressing room with you. You taught us how to win with humility. Wishing you health, happiness & lots of time on your bikes," Mayank Agarwal wrote on X.

"He came as a player, stayed as a leader, and became a legend. Chennai will always carry your legacy with pride. Happy Birthday, Skipper," S Badrinath wrote on X.

Ishant Sharma's birthday wish to Dhoni on Instagram. (Image: Ishant Sharma/Instagram)

Dhruv Jurel's birthday wish to Dhoni on Instagram. (Image: Dhruv Jurel/Instagram)

Cheteshwar Pujara's birthday wish to Dhoni on Instagram. (Image: Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram)

Kedar Jadhav's birthday wish to MS Dhoni on Instagram. (Image: Kedar Jadhav/Instagram)

Yuvraj Singh's birthday wish to MS Dhoni on Instagram. (Image: Yuvraj Singh/Instagram)

"He could be a very good option"- Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni's potential successor in CSK

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the rumours about Sanju Samson's potential trade to the Chennai Super Kings.

He opined that it would be a beneficial deal for the yellow franchise, and Samson could take the mantle of wicket-keeper batter in the side from MS Dhoni, and take the team ahead. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Sanju Samson to CSK, is that actually a possibility? Will that happen? Reports have come, but you will eagerly wait to hear what RR say. A CSK official has said that they are interested and keen, and that it would be great if they get him because he is a keeper-batter, and they have to look beyond MS Dhoni. So he could be a very good option."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

