"You want to beat him but you don't want to beat him"- Faf du Plessis on respect for CSK skipper MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis spent several seasons under MS Dhoni's captaincy at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He believes those years helped him develop as a leader.

Du Plessis said watching Dhoni and Stephen Fleming go about their business helped him hone his leadership skills. Although the South African is now an RCB skipper and Dhoni his opponent, Du Plessis has a lot of respect for the legendary wicketkeeper.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Faf du Plessis had to say about MS Dhoni:

"He is the greatest captain ever. I am so lucky I got to spend time with him for so many years. I think my years at Chennai were probably the biggest thing in my career & shaped me from a leadership perspective. When I see him, it's like a big brother. You want to beat him but you don't want to beat him because there's so much respect."

Du Plessis's first assignment in IPL 2024 will come up against MS Dhoni as RCB and CSK will face off in the curtain raiser in Chennai on March 22.

Faf du Plessis on Glenn Maxwell's form

Faf du Plessis enjoyed batting with Glenn Maxwell during the IPL 2023 season and the duo stitched some mammoth partnerships along the way. Du Plessis explained how Maxwell's aggressive brand of cricket helped him bat at his own pace.

On this, he stated:

"I think we never really saw the full potential of Glenn Maxwell before the IPL. But with RCB, I think he has really found consistency. Last year batting with him made batting so easier for me because he is so destructive against the spinners. He has had a really good run in international cricket as well. Hoping that form continues."

Maxwell scored 400 runs in 14 games in IPL 2023 at an incredible strike rate of 183.49 with five half-centuries. Du Plessis believes the Australian's form is crucial for RCB's chances in IPL 2024.