“You will see a tweet or an Instagram post” - Former CSK batter’s massive hint on MS Dhoni’s future after GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Robin Uthappa has said that MS Dhoni's potential return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) is largely contingent on how his body holds up during the off-season. The 44-year-old wicket-keeper batter played all 14 matches for the franchise in the 2025 campaign, but is yet to confirm whether he will return or not for the next campaign.

MS Dhoni began as a wicket-keeper batter for the side in IPL 2025, but had to take up the leadership duties as well following Ruturaj Gaikwad's season-ending injury. The veteran had to oversee CSK's worst run of form, leading to a humiliating last-place finish in the points table.

The five-time champions, however, ended their campaign on a high, with an all-round performance to defeat the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 83 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Robin Uthappa opined that MS Dhoni is the best judge to assess whether his body is capable of handling one more season or not.

"It all depends on his health and how he feels. You have to understand that he really wants to play - the fire still burns. From what he said during the post-match presentation, it's clear that the fire still burns to win championships, to play out there in the middle. Now it's about going back and working on his body to bring it to the level he wants for the next IPL. If that doesn't happen, he'll call it before the mini-auction. If not, you'll see a tweet or an Instagram post," Uthappa said on JioStar (via Times of India).

MS Dhoni finished the season with 196 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17. He batted at No.6 or above only in three of those outings as he settled for a role as a lower-order finisher amid a season rife with batting woes.

"I have the luxury of timing" - MS Dhoni on making a call on his future after CSK's win over GT in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni was asked about his future after CSK ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a high. Much like the previous season, it was a diplomatic and ambiguous answer, as the wait regarding his potential involvement for IPL 2026 continues.

"If cricketers start retiring because of performance then a few of them would retire at 22. What's important is to see if you can contribute and if the team needs you. I have enough time, going back to Ranchi. Haven't been home in a long time, want to enjoy some bike rides. I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back at the same time. I have the luxury of timing and when you have the luxury, why not," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation after CSK's win over GT.

CSK team management have some massive decisions to make during the off-season as the 2025 campaign turned out to be a rude-awakening call. The fate of several players, including senior players like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, is on the line as a major revamp is on the horizon.

