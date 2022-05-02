"Young guy with such a great head on his shoulder" - Gautam Gambhir hails Mohsin Khan after match-winning spell vs DC

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir showered praise on young Mohsin Khan, whose brilliant spell helped the team secure a crucial two points against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

In a match that saw 384 runs being scored at the Wankhede, Mohsin returned with figures of 4/16 in his four overs. The young left-arm picked up the important wickets of David Warner and dangerous-looking Rishabh Pant to change the game on its head. Mohsin also dismissed Rovman Powell and Shardul Thakur in the 17th over to put the Capitals out of the game.

Gautam Gambhir reckoned that the youngster's spell was the game-changing over against DC, which helped Lucknow register a six-run victory. Speaking in a video released by the franchise, the former Indian opener said:

"Mohsin. I think it's not about one over. It's just the spell that Mohsin bowled, four overs 16 for four. And that one over, the last one, where he got Rovman Powell out and then [Shardul] Thakur out was a turning point. Young guy with such a great head on his shoulder, so much confidence backing his skill. If he keeps working, he will probably become a very good player."

Just four matches into his IPL career, Mohsin Khan has already impressed with his impeccable line and length. He has eight wickets under his belt at an economy rate of 6.07 runs per over.

The 23-year-old pacer will hope to continue his good run of form in the remaining games and make a case for himself in front of the national selectors.

"We still need to keep getting better" - Gautam Gambhir

Ian Raphael Bishop @irbishi Mohsin Khan is terrific. He should be front and center along with Umran Malik and a bit later on Kuldeep Sen, when INDIA sit to pick teams for international cricket post #TATAIPL2022 Mohsin Khan is terrific. He should be front and center along with Umran Malik and a bit later on Kuldeep Sen, when INDIA sit to pick teams for international cricket post #TATAIPL2022

Despite an all-round display for the Super Giants, the 40-year-old former cricketer stressed that the team need to work on all three departments of the game as the tournament approaches the business end.

Gautam Gambhir said:

"KL [Rahul] was unbelievable. [Deepak] Hooda was magnificent. But I think for me, the standout guy was Mohsin Khan. You can't ask someone like him for this kind of spell on this wicket. Wankhede, bowling second, four overs 16 for four, unbelievable. But we still haven't played our best cricket."

"It's still a long way to go. I don't think we played our best cricket, and yes, we got a win. I think we don't want to put anything under the carpet. I think we still need to keep getting better. Keep getting better in all the three areas. And that is what Champion sides do."

Lucknow Super Giants, who are currently second in the points table, will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in Pune.

