'Your fans miss you more than anything' - Suresh Raina demands justice for Sushant Singh Rajput through an emotional tribute 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vice-captain Suresh Raina recently took to Twitter to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

In a video filmed in the left-hander's hotel room in the UAE, the song 'Narazgi Teri' from the late actor's movie Kedarnath plays, with stills of Rajput visible on a handheld device.

Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! 🌟 I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!🙏#GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/dziQlhr2vn — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 24, 2020

Rajput was tragically found hanging in his residence on the 14th of June, and his death has been investigated by several police bodies. Currently, the CBI is conducting an inquiry into the suspicious circumstances surrounding the MS Dhoni biopic star's death, with an FIR filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Although the cricket community hasn't exactly been vocal on the issue, with even MS Dhoni yet to comment on the matter, some have chosen to make their feelings known. Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary recently spoke about the incident and stated that cricketers owe it to their fans to use the platform they've been given to make an impact.

Suresh Raina is currently in quarantine in the UAE

Suresh Raina recently reached the UAE with the rest of his CSK teammates, and is currently undergoing a 6-day period of quarantine as is the norm. Post this window of isolation, team practice sessions will resume ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to commence on the 19th of September.

The 2011 World Cup winner recently announced his retirement from international cricket, with many former and current players expressing shock at the decision. Suresh Raina is only 33 years old, with the majority of the opinion that he still has a lot left to give at the highest level.

The Uttar Pradesh batsman will look to take MS Dhoni's side to their 4th IPL title, which would help them pull level with Rohit Sharma's team as the most decorated in tournament history.