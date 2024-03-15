"Yuzi Chahal has fallen out of favor quite a bit" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for SRH spinner Mayank Markande in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons IPL 2024 presents a great opportunity for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) spinner Mayank Markande to throw his hat in the ring for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad amid Yuzvendra Chahal's fall in the pecking order.

With 12 scalps in 10 games at a reasonable economy rate of 7.89, Markande was SRH's highest wicket-taking spinner in IPL 2023. It remains to be seen if he gets a regular place in the Hyderabad-based franchise's playing XI this season, considering that they have acquired Wanindu Hasaranga as an overseas leg-spinner.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Markande is among the many SunRisers Hyderabad players with great opportunities to showcase their credentials in IPL 2024.

"There are opportunities for everyone. It's there for Abhishek Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. It's there for captain Pat Cummins as well. Heinrich Klaasen can actually grow in stature a little more. These are Travis Head's starting moments in this tournament. So that will be worth watching," he said (10:00).

"Mayank Markande, because Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal has fallen out of favor quite a bit. So, if he has gone, (Ravi) Bishnoi and Kuldeep (Yadav) are left. So what does Mayank Markande lack? He can also become a part of that list," the former India opener added.

Yuzvendra Chahal doesn't seem to be in the Indian team's scheme of things for the T20 World Cup. Although Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are the frontrunners for the wrist-spinner's position, other bowlers could pip them with exceptional performances in IPL 2024.

"Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar turn the clock back because the T20 World Cup will be in the West Indies?" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for SRH seamer

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was SRH's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that IPL 2024 also presents a great opportunity for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Then the Indian bowlers. Can Bhuvneshwar Kumar turn the clock back because the T20 World Cup will be in the West Indies? The pitches will be slow and suit Bhuvi as well. If he has an extremely fantastic IPL, a Purple Cap one, will he be considered?" Chopra reasoned (10:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator named Umran Malik as another SRH seamer who could make the most of his chances in IPL 2024.

"Umran Malik has gone completely off the radar. No one is asking about him. Can he do well here and come back? So the opportunities are immense, which like always, everyone has," he said.

Washington Sundar will also be keen to prove his credentials in IPL 2024. The spin-bowling all-rounder could make it to India's T20 World Cup squad if he excels in the upcoming edition of the prestigious league.

