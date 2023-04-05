Yuzvendra Chahal breaks Lasith Malinga's record, becomes 2nd highest wicket-taker in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal has achieved the second position in the list of highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner overtook Lasith Malinga to become the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament's history.

Chahal and Malinga were once teammates at Mumbai Indians (MI). At that time, Malinga was MI's lead pace bowler, while Chahal majorly warmed the benches. In 2014, Chahal moved to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and his career skyrocketed.

The leg-spinner became the go-to bowler for RCB. He troubled the world's best batters with his leg-spin and even achieved success in the batting-friendly conditions at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier tonight (April 5), when Yuzvendra Chahal bagged the wicket of Punjab Kings batter Jitesh Sharma, he took his wicket tally to 171 wickets. Lasith Malinga, who is the fast-bowling coach of Rajasthan Royals right now, slipped to the third spot with 170 wickets.

How many wickets does Yuzvendra Chahal need to become IPL's all-time highest wicket-taker?

Dwayne Bravo is currently the all-time highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 183 wickets. He has retired from the IPL and is now the Chennai Super Kings' bowling coach. Chahal still needs 13 wickets to become the new number one wicket-taker in IPL history.

Speaking of his performances in the IPL, Chahal has been one of the most consistent performers in Indian Premier League history. He moved from RCB to RR last season and ended the tournament as the Purple Cap winner.

Shedding some light on his IPL numbers, the right-arm leg-spinner failed to take a wicket in the only game he played for the Mumbai Indians. For RCB, he bagged 139 wickets in 113 matches, recording two four-wicket hauls.

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 32 wickets in 19 matches so far, registering three four-wicket hauls. Chahal has also taken a hat-trick while playing for the Royals.

