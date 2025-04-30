Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with famous meme pose after claiming a hat-trick in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up his second IPL career hat-trick for Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday (April 30) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. He became the third Indian bowler in the league with two or more hat-tricks.
Having conceded 23 runs in his first two overs without any wickets, Chahal was asked to bowl the 19th over by PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer. The leg-spinner was hit for a six on the first delivery by MS Dhoni (11 off 4), but dismissed the CSK captain off the next delivery.
Deepak Hooda came out to the crease and took a double off the first delivery he faced. On the fourth delivery of the 19th over, Hooda was caught at point by Priyansh Arya. Chahal then rattled the stumps of his Haryana teammate, Anshul Kamboj. Chahal completed his hat-trick by dismissing Noor Ahmad, who was caught at long on, completing the hat-trick and making it four wickets in the over.
Chahal celebrated the achievement in trademark style, recreating his pose from the meme in 2019, which had become viral on the internet. Take a look at the hat-trick below:
Chahal became the third bowler after Amit Mishra (three) and Yuvraj Singh (two) to pick up two or more hat-tricks in the league's history. Chahal picked up his first hat-trick while playing for Rajasthan Royals in 2022, where he dismissed Kolkata Knight Riders batters Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, and Pat Cummins. He also picked up his first five-wicket haul in that match, registering figures of 5/40.
Punjab Kings need 191 runs to win in 120 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings
After being asked to bat first, Chennai Super Kings lost their openers cheaply, but a steely knock from Sam Curran (88 off 47) and a support act from Dewald Brevis (32 off 26) ensured CSK finished on 190 all out, their highest total at home this season.
Punjab Kings are out in the middle for the chase, with the visitors having scored 51/1 at the end of their powerplay. They have lost the wicket of opener Priyansh Arya (23 off 15), with Prabhsimran Singh and Shreyas Iyer out in the middle.
