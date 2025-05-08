Yuzvendra Chahal wishes RJ Mahvash for her new web series amid IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has wished RJ Mahvash for her new web series. Chahal is playing for the Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2025 season and is a key member of the team.

RJ Mahvash is a part of a new web series named 'Pyaar Paisa Profit', which is now streaming on Amazon MX Player for users to watch. Wishing her for the appearance in the new web series, Chahal put up a story on his official Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 7.

He put up a poster of the web series which features RJ Mahvash as well. Chahal congratulated her with a message as well.

"congratulations @rj.mahvash proud of you," he wrote with a smile, clapping, and evil eye emoji after the text.

Below is the screenshot of Chahal's Instagram story wishing RJ Mahvash -

Screenshot of Yuzvendra Chahal's Instagram story - Source: Yuzvendra Chahal/IG

RJ Mahvash has been seen actively in the stands, supporting Chahal and Punjab Kings during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. She even recently stated that she is supporting PBKS in this IPL. Moreover, RJ Mahvash has also been spotted multiple times with the leg-spinner now.

Yuzvendra Chahal will be in action as Punjab play Delhi on Thursday

Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen in action once again in the IPL 2025 season on Thursday, May 8, as Punjab Kings host Delhi Capitals (DC). The game is set to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

Punjab have won seven out of their 11 games and have 15 points to be placed third at the moment. Meanwhile, Delhi have six wins from their 11 games and with 13 points, are placed fifth. A win here will take Punjab to the top of the table while Delhi need a win to get back into the top four, making this a crucial clash for both teams.

So far this year, Chahal has played 11 matches and has picked up 14 wickets at an average of 23.14 and an economy rate of 9.81. He will have a vital role to play with the ball against Delhi in an important home game. The leg-spinner has been in good rhythm in the past few matches.

