Zaheer Khan set to be appointed as LSG mentor ahead of IPL 2025: Reports

Former Indian pace spearhead Zaheer Khan is all set to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as the mentor ahead of IPL 2025, with the franchise yet to make an official announcement. The former new-ball bowler could also take up the role of the bowling coach, with Morne Morkel vacating the spot to join Team India's coaching staff under Gautam Gambhir.

Zaheer has been involved in various roles with different IPL franchises over the years. After playing in the cash-rich league for 10 seasons from 2008-2017, including captaining the Delhi Daredevils in his final edition, he became Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket and Head of Global Development, serving from 2018-2022.

ESPN Cricinfo had earlier reported that LSG are keen on giving the former Indian cricketer a bigger role, including scouting and player development. The Super Giants had already roped in a star-studded coaching panel ahead of the 2024 edition, with Justin Langer as coach and Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as assistant coaches.

LSG failed to reach the playoffs in IPL 2024

Having debuted in 2022, the Lucknow Super Giants had qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons. However, they couldn't sneak into the playoffs this year and instead finished seventh (out of 10 teams) with seven wins and as many defeats. The Super Giants are also likely to part ways with KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2025 as owner Sanjiv Goenka could soon make an announcement regarding the same.

After a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of the SunRisers Hyderabad, who chased down 166 in only 9.5 overs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium this year, Goenka was seen having an animated chat with Rahul. Zaheer's appointment also comes when the teams are gearing up for the mega auction. The governing council of IPL could announce the retention rules by early September.

