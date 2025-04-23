"Zyada tar teams fixers kay pass hain" - Former cricketer's shocking claim about BCCI amid IPL 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanveer Ahmed has made a shocking claim regarding BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) amid the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He has alleged that most of the IPL teams are with fixers.

Tanveer, who presented Pakistan in all three formats, claimed that while BCCI says that IPL is the biggest league in the world, the biggest fixing also takes place in this league.

Here's what he wrote on X:

"BCCi bolta ha humari IPL duniya ke sab say bari league ha han woh tou ha lekin fixing bhi sab say bari hote ha ziyada tar tou team's fixer's kay pass hain (BCCI tells that our IPL is the biggest league in the world. Yes that it is but the biggest fixing also happens and most of the teams are with the fixers)."

Tanveer Ahmed's claims come after the recent controversy where Rajasthan Royals (RR) were accused of match-fixing amid the ongoing 2025 season.

Rajasthan Royals write letter to BCCI following match-fixing allegations in IPL

Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) ad-hoc committee convenor Jaideep Bihani made allegations of match-fixing against Rajasthan Royals after they suffered a narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing 2025 season.

RR needed nine runs off the last over and failed to score the same as Lucknow ended up winning by two runs. However, an official from the BCCI rejected these claims stating that the RCA is dissolved (as per The Times of India).

Following the accusations, RR also wrote a letter to the BCCI insisting the allegations were made only to give rise to controversy.

"The statements made by the convener are without any evidence and serve only to stir unnecessary controversy. They undermine not just the Royals but also Royal Multi Sport Private Limited (RMPL), the Rajasthan Sports Council, the BCCI, and the game of cricket itself,” the letter read (via Hindustan Times).

Notably, RR were suspended from the league for two years in 2015 and did not feature in the 2016 and 2017 editions of the tournament. This suspension had come following the involvement of their key officials in betting activities during the 2013 edition.

