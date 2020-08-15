No. 4 is the ideal position for MS Dhoni to bat: CSK batting coach Mike Hussey

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey believes that the No. 4 slot is the ideal batting position for skipper MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni has batted at many different positions for both Chennai Super Kings and India but has predominantly been a finisher.

However, Hussey believes that if MS Dhoni gets to face more deliveries and is provided with the opportunity to control the innings, he will become twice as dangerous for the opposition.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Michael Hussey stated that the No. 4 position will be perfect for MS Dhoni's style of batting:

"No 4 is ideal for MS Dhoni to bat, but everyone in the middle-order will need to adapt as per the situation. Not sure yet what the make-up of the team will be. Just focused on the preparation phase at the moment."

We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks: Michael Hussey

Chennai Super Kings have one of the most aged squads in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While many consider it a disadvantage, Michael Hussey feels that the wealth of experience that the likes of Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh bring to the table is valuable.

Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been no cricketing action for the majority of players in the last 5-6 months. Although the Indian players in the Chennai Super Kings squad will have a training camp at Chennai, their form is certainly still rusty.

Michael Hussey, however, believes that the wealth of experience in the squad will be enough to pull them through, adding that everyone knows how much hard work to put in to get match-ready. He said:

"Just get in there (ground) and do the hard work. We are lucky to have a lot of experienced players in our ranks who know their game well. They also know what they need to prepare and how to be ready for the task."

The 2020 edition of the IPL will be staged in the UAE and will be played from 19th September to 10th November across three venues- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.