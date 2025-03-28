Noor Ahmad vs Rashid Khan - comparing their stats after 24 IPL games 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 began on March 22, and since then, seven thrilling and high-scoring matches have been played. The IPL continues to serve as a platform where cricketing stars from around the world showcase their exceptional talents.

Ad

One cricketing nation that has made significant strides in the IPL is Afghanistan, with several players representing different franchises. Rashid Khan, in particular, has been a prominent figure in the tournament since making his debut in the 2017 edition.

Another Afghan spinner who is gaining attention is Noor Ahmad. He was named the Player of the Match while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game of the 2025 season against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 23.

Ad

Trending

Both Rashid and Noor possess immense talent and are key players for their respective teams. In this article, we’ll compare their performances after 24 IPL matches.

Comparing the stats of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad after 24 IPL games

#1 Most wickets

Afghanistan's premier spinner, Rashid Khan, has played 122 IPL matches, taking 150 wickets at an average of 22.00, with a strike rate of 19.22 and an economy rate of 6.86. In his first 24 IPL games, he claimed 30 wickets.

Ad

On the other hand, Noor Ahmad has featured in 24 IPL matches, securing 28 wickets.

Player Matches Wickets Rashid Khan 24 30 Noor Ahmad 24 28

Ad

#2 Average and strike rate

In his first 24 matches of the tournament, Rashid Khan maintained a bowling average of 21.47, meaning he gave away approximately 22 runs per wicket, and a strike rate of 18.80, which means he took a wicket roughly every three overs.

In comparison, Noor Ahmad boasts a bowling average of 24.17 and a strike rate of 18.43 after playing the same number of games.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Rashid Khan 24 21.47 18.80 Noor Ahmad 24 24.17 18.43

Ad

#3 Economy rate

Economy rate is a key factor in T20 cricket. After his first 24 IPL games, Rashid Khan maintained an economy rate of 6.85.

In comparison, Noor Ahmad has an economy rate of 7.87 after the same number of matches.

Player Matches Economy rate Rashid Khan 24 6.85 Noor Ahmad 24 7.87

Ad

#4 Best figures

In his first 24 matches, Rashid Khan recorded his best figures of 3/19 against the Gujarat Lions in 2017 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad while representing the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, Noor Ahmad’s best figures are 4/18, which he achieved while representing the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening game of the 2025 season against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Player Best figures Rashid Khan 3/19 Noor Ahmad 4/18

Ad

#5 Performance in a winning cause

In the first 24 IPL games Rashid Khan played, his team won 16 times. During those matches, the spinner claimed 24 wickets at an average of 17.58, a strike rate of 16.00, and an economy rate of 6.59.

Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad has played 24 IPL games, with his team winning 13 of them. In those matches, the left-arm wrist spinner claimed 19 wickets at an average of 19.68, a strike rate of 15.11, and an economy rate of 7.82.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy rate Rashid Khan 16 24 17.58 16.00 6.59 Noor Amhad 13 19 19.68 15.11 7.82

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback