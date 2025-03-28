IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs RCB match ft. Noor Ahmad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) meet in the highly anticipated clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Friday, March 28. Both teams come into this match on the back of wins in their opening games.

CSK beat arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by four wickets, while RCB registered a seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have top quality batters in their ranks who have also performed well in IPL 2025 so far.

On a track such as that at Chepauk, where this game will be played, batting could become slightly tricky. Bowlers will have a massive role to play at this venue with spinners on the spotlight in particular. Both teams will be keen to make the most of the conditions, and their bowlers will have to deliver.

Having said that, who are the three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match? Let us find out.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s CSK vs RCB match

#3 Josh Hazlewood

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

On a wicket where spinners are expected to dominate, Josh Hazlewood can prove to be RCB's trump card with the ball. The Australian pacer began with an impressive performance against KKR.

He was not only economical but also picked up wickets, returning with figures of 2/22 from four overs, including the big scalp of Quinton de Kock. His ability to pick wickets in the powerplay will be crucial against the likes of Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top for CSK.

His accuracy with lines and lengths, along with smart bowling, will be effective in conditions such as those on offer in Chepauk. RCB will need their ace overseas quick to deliver once again.

#2 Krunal Pandya

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Acquired by RCB during the IPL 2025 mega auction, all-rounder and spinner Krunal Pandya had a dream debut for the franchise against KKR. He earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his sensational spell of 3/29 from four overs.

Krunal bagged the key wickets on Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh. His ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs was crucial for RCB against KKR.

The conditions will also benefit a bowler like Krunal, who usually bowls at the stumps with an accurate line and length. As CSK have some solid batters in the middle, Krunal's role will be vital in this contest with the ball for the visiting team.

#1 Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad impressed with 4/18 against Mumbai Indians (Image Credits: CSK/X)

While CSK have the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, all eyes will be on the young Afghanistan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad. Noor was acquired by Chennai during the mege auction ahead of the new season.

In his very first game for the franchise, he wrecked havoc with his sensational bowling. Noor returned with figures of 4/18 from his four overs as he destroyed Mumbai's batting line-up.

He will be expected to replicate his heroics against RCB as well and could prove to be the biggest threat for the opposition batters in Chepauk. It will be interesting to see how RCB's batters approach Noor in this contest.

