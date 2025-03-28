"Chennai surprised us a little in the last match" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's focus areas ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has expressed eagerness to see whether the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will persist with Rahul Tripathi at the top of the order in their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He noted that the Chennai-based franchise surprised everyone by opening with Tripathi instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad in their first game against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

CSK will host RCB in Match 8 of IPL 2025 in Chennai on Friday, March 28. Despite playing with an unexpected batting order, the home team registered a four-wicket win in their tournament opener against MI at the same venue five days ago.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered whether Tripathi would continue to open for CSK in their IPL 2025 clash against RCB.

"What will be the things in focus from Chennai's perspective? My first question is whether Rahul Tripathi will still open because Chennai surprised us a little in the last match. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra were supposed to come. We were expecting that 'RR' combination, but Rahul Tripathi came, and that surprised everyone," he said (1:55).

Chopra noted that the five-time champions (CSK) generally don't change their plans quickly.

"However, was that a one-game philosophy, or will that continue for many games in this tournament because Chennai don't change the goalpost very quickly? If they have thought about a pairing or their overseas players, they tend to stay with them for a little longer. Could that be a reason for them to retain Rahul Tripathi so that Ruturaj Gaikwad bats slightly deeper at No. 3 and Rachin bats till the end if Rutu gets out?" he observed.

Rahul Tripathi managed only two runs off three deliveries in CSK's IPL 2025 opener against MI. However, his opening partner Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 off 26) struck half-centuries to help their team achieve the 156-run target with four wickets and five deliveries to spare.

"None of them scored runs" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's middle order ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RCB

Shivam Dube scored nine runs off seven deliveries in CSK's IPL 2025 clash against MI. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that he was keen to see how the Chennai Super Kings' middle order of Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, and Sam Curran perform against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"The second thing I am very eager to see is how the middle order plays because Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran played from Nos. 4 to 6 for you, and none of them scored runs. If you don't score runs and get out for single-digit scores, there will be pressure on Chennai," he said (2:50).

The former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player opined that at least one or two of the trio need to fire in Friday's game.

"Chennai are not that used to pressure because they don't come under pressure. They generally play very well at their home, but they stumbled a little while chasing a smallish total. A comfortable win in the end, but they got stuck when Vignesh Puthur came. At least two of the three, and a minimum of one, should score runs in this match," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra also expressed eagerness to see whether CSK will field Matheesha Pathirana in their playing XI against RCB. However, head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed in the pre-match press conference that the Sri Lankan pacer is ruled out of Friday's game as he is still recovering from an injury.

