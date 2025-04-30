Noor Ahmad vs Yuzvendra Chahal - comparing their stats after 32 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Noor Ahmad and Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Yuzvendra Chahal are among the two top-quality wrist-spinners in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Wrist-spinners have always had a key role to play in T20 cricket.

Speaking of the current season, Noor Ahmad has been in top form for CSK. He is their leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps from nine innings at an average of 17.78 and a strike-rate of 13.2. Despite their poor overall form, Noor has been among the few bright spots this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal, the seasoned pro, did not have the best of starts for PBKS this year. However, he seems to be getting back into his rhythm if we look at his past few encounters. Chahal has picked up nine wickets from as many games at an average of 26.88 and a strike-rate of 17.3.

While Chahal has already established himself among the greats of the IPL and Noor is impressing in his early days, here is a comparison of their stats after 32 matches in the T20 league.

Comparing the stats of Noor Ahmad and Yuzvendra Chahal after 38 PL matches

#1 Most wickets

Noor Ahmad made his IPL debut in 2023 with the Gujarat Titans (GT) before moving to CSK in 2025. He has played 32 matches in his IPL career so far. The Afghanistan spinner has been among the wickets and has 38 scalps to his name from 32 innings.

On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal made his IPL debut in 2013 with Mumbai Indians (MI). He has played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as well and is currently with Punjab. With 214 scalps, he is the leading wicket-taker in IPL history. However, from his first 32 games in the league, Chahal had managed to pick up 37 wickets from 31 innings.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Noor Ahmad 32 32 38 Yuzvendra Chahal 32 31 37

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Young Noor Ahmad has not only been among the wickets but has also been effective in the IPL so far. He has maintained an average of 23.89 and a strike rate of 17.8.

Chahal had an average of 24.35 and a strike-rate of 18.16 from his first 32 matches in the league. Over the years, he has only gone on to better his numbers with an overall average of 22.63 and a strike-rate of 17.1.

Comparing their numbers, Noor has a better average and strike rate than Chahal in this phase.

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Noor Ahmad 32 22.63 17.8 Yuzvendra Chahal 32 24.35 18.16

#3 Economy rate and best figures

Noor Ahmad has been extremely effective in his short IPL career to date. The wrist-spinner has conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.03 with best figures of 4/18 coming against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing 2025 season at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

As for Yuzvendra Chahal, he has maintained an overall economy rate of 7.90 in the IPL with best figures of 5/40. However, in his first 32 matches in the league, Chahal had an economy rate of 8.04. His best figures during this phase were 3/40, which came against CSK at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the 2015 season.

Player Matches Economy rate Best figures Noor Ahmad 32 8.03 4/18 Yuzvendra Chahal 32 8.04 3/40

#4 Performance in a winning cause

Noor Ahmad's team have won 14 out of the 32 games he has played in the IPL so far. In these wins, Noor has bagged 19 wickets at an average of 20.37, a strike-rate of 16.37, and an economy rate of 7.47.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal's team has won 14 out of the first 32 IPL matches that he played in. Chahal picked up 15 wickets at an average of 29.85, a strike-rate of 21.4, and an economy rate of 8.44.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy rate Noor Ahmad 14 19 20.37 16.37 7.47 Yuzvendra Chahal 14 15 29.85 21.4 8.44

