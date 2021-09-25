"Not good enough replacements at the moment" - Carlos Brathwaite and Sanjay Manjrekar express doubt over latest recruits of RR

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite and former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar have cast their doubts over the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) replacement players for the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League. RR made a significant number of changes to their side following the absence of overseas players like Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

The inaugural winners of the competition roped in Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas and Glenn Phillips as replacements for the English trio.

Brathwaite noted that these replacement players are not good enough compared to the original players, but believes that they can be better players in the future. While previewing Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals on ESPNcricinfo, Brathwaite said:

"Rajasthan Royals have not found able replacements for their overseas players, but they have an exciting blend of new talent that may eventually turn out to be good replacements."

This marks Oshane Thomas' second stint with the franchise. The young fast bowler played in 4 matches in the 2019 edition of the competition. Glenn Phillips comes in as a hot prospect in the IPL with his exploits in the shortest format with New Zealand and Rajasthan Royals.

Not good enough replacements for RR: Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons the franchise did a good job of replacing Jos Buttler, but is unsure about the replacement players brought in for Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. While speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar said:

"Not good enough replacements for Archer and Stokes yet."

The explosive left-handed opener made his debut for RR in their last-gasp win over Punjab Kings, after having already represented the Mumbai Indians before. He got the side to a bright start at the top of the order and scored 36 off just 21 deliveries.

The Rajasthan Royals are trying to make their case for a playoff spot. In an earlier contest between the two sides, the Royals managed to execute a heist courtesy of Chris Morris' heroics in the death overs at the Wankhede Stadium.

