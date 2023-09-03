"Not only a great cricketer but a fabulous gentleman also" - Harbhajan Singh-led cricket fraternity reacts to Heath Streak's demise

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away at the age of 49 on Sunday, September 3. His wife Nadine shared the sad news on her social media handle.

For the uninitiated, the legendary player suffered from colon and liver cancer and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. The development comes a week after Streak dismissed reports of his death.

Nadine wrote on Facebook:

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones.”

She added:

“He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streak. Till I hold you again.”

The cricket fraternity took to X to offer their condolences on Streak’s demise.

VVS Laxman wrote:

"My heartfelt condolences to #HeathStreak’ s family and friends. He was a fierce competitor and led Zimbabwe admirably. May God give strength to the bereaved family."

Harbhajan Singh posted:

"Heath Streak was not only a great cricketer but a fabulous gentleman also. With his demise and that too at such a young age, cricket world has lost a gem. My deepest condolences to his family and fans. May his pious soul rest in peace."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Heath Streak is the only Zimbabwe player to scalp 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs

Heath Streak is the only Zimbabwe player to scalp 200 wickets in both Tests and ODIs. He played 189 ODIs and 65 Tests for Zimbabwe from 1993 to 2005. He scalped 239 ODI and 216 Test wickets. Streak is also one of the 16 Zimbabwean batters who scored over 2,000 runs in ODIs. In Tests, he amassed 1990 runs.

Streak represented Zimbabwe in the 1996, 1999, and 2003 ODI World Cups. He became Zimbabwe's skipper in 2000. The former all-rounder served as the bowling coach of the now-defunct Gujarat Lions (2016-17) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Streak, though, was handed an eight-year ban in 2021 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for breaching the anti-corruption code in 2018.