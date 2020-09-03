Not sure if my form is going to be the same as it was seven months ago: KL Rahul on playing in IPL 2020

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that he is unsure whether he will be in the same red-hot form that he was in before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He opined that after such a long break everyone in the team would start afresh and past form would hold no value.

KL Rahul accepted that there would be a few nerves jangling during the start of the IPL 2020 season because no one had played the sport for a long period of time. Rahul was in dazzling form for India before the pandemic struck but believed that that holds zero value after such a long break.

"Firstly, I think we are starting fresh. I don't think what has happened seven months prior will matter now. We are all coming into the tournament with not [having played] a lot of cricket. So, I am not sure if my batting form is going to be the same as it was seven months ago." KL Rahul told IANS.

"And in a tournament like IPL which is huge, I would be lying if I say all of us are not nervous at all. We are, but that's the challenge of sport. No one expected this to happen," he further added.

Nobody can ever fill MS Dhoni's place in Indian cricket: KL Rahul

KL Rahul also believes that although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, no one can take his place

At the beginning of 2020, KL Rahul was given the responsibility of batting in the middle-order for India in ODIs and keeping wickets. He was in stunning form with the bat in the middle order against both Australia at home and away to New Zealand. He was fantastic at the top of the order in the T20Is too and instantly became the number one wicketkeeping choice for India in limited-overs cricket.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, further cementing KL Rahul's place as a wicketkeeper in India's white-ball XI. But KL Rahul felt that no one could ever take MS Dhoni's place and do what he had done for Indian cricket.

"Yes the expectations are always there from not just me but all the XI that represent the country and all 15 guys who are playing in the team. Does it make me conscious? I don't think so. Not so far at least," KL Rahul said.

"For now, my focus is solely on the IPL and getting some cricket under me. It's a place nobody can ever fill in Indian cricket. That's something I genuinely feel. Whatever role is given to me, it excites me. I am not very conscious about it," he added.

KL Rahul will lead the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020 season. The mega tournament is set to begin from September 19th and will be taking place in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.