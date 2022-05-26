"Not the way we wanted" - KL Rahul looks back on 'special' season as LSG crash out of IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul has looked back at their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, saying that this is not the way they would have wanted to end their journey this year.

The Super Giants crashed out of the 15th edition of the IPL, losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. Chasing 208 runs, LSG fell 14 runs short at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Rahul scored 79 off 58 deliveries but failed to finish the game.

Throwing light on their campaign, KL Rahul thanked the LSG management, owners and fans for their continuous support throughout the season. Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka-born cricketer wrote:

"Inspiration all around me. A special first season comes to an end. Not the way we wanted, but we gave it absolutely everything till the very end. Thank you to the LSG family. To all our support staff, team management and Dr. Goenka."

Rahul added:

"Lastly, thank you to our fans for all the love you've shown us over our first season. We'll be back."

The Lucknow Super Giants finished third in the points table with 18 points to make it to the playoffs. However, a defeat against Bangalore in the Eliminator ended their campaign.

Rahul personally had another good season, amassing 616 runs in 15 matches, including two centuries and four fifties. But his innings in the Eliminator earned criticism from certain sections.

Many fans pointed out that there was no intent in Rahul's knock. He eventually got out in the 19th over, which sank LSG's hopes of making it to Qualifier 2.

"Teams would benefit immensely if KL Rahul batted quicker rather than longer" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes the 30-year-old should concentrate on scoring quick runs rather than playing longer. Sharing his views on ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"KL Rahul has the ability to do that. Every time he decided to play the big shots, it came off. He played a couple of terrific shots against Hazlewood. He can do it when he wants to. But he has just this deep-rooted belief or an attitude or an approach that he wants to bat longer, than quicker."

Manjrekar added:

"And if I was his coach, I would take that decision out of his hand even if he is the captain. For the teams that he has played for, we have seen results in a lot of games where teams would benefit immensely if KL Rahul batted quicker rather than longer."

Rahul will next be seen in action when he leads India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9.

