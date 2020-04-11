On this day in 2019, India saw a different side of MS Dhoni

On April 11th 2019, the Chennai Super Kings were facing off against the Rajasthan Royals in match 25 of IPL 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

This match is famously known for MS Dhoni charging out to the middle after the no-ball controversy involving Mitchell Santner and Ben Stokes.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and put the home team into bat first, and despite a strong start from the RR opening duo of Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane, the home side finished with a below-par 151/7 from 20 overs.

CSK lose top four batsmen within the 6th over

The Super Kings, who had won five of their last six matches were the favourites heading into the chase. CSK got off to a horrific start though as Dhawal Kulkarni and Jaydev Unadkat removed Shane Watson (0) and Suresh Raina (4) respectively within the first two overs.

Unadkat removed Faf du Plessis (7) in the fourth over and a magical catch from Stokes sent Kedar Jadhav (1) packing a ball before the end of the powerplay stages. At the end of the fielding restrictions, CSK were tottering at 24/4.

Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu got about resurrecting the crumbling chase and rotated strike well, in the process ensuring that they stayed at the crease. At the halfway stage, CSK were 50/4 and needed 102 runs from the last 10 overs.

The duo slowly switched gears to collect a minimum of one boundary per over, and on the last ball of the 15th over, Rayudu got to a 41-ball fifty. Dhoni and Rayudu had done their job to perfection and CSK needed 51 runs from the last five overs.

The duo failed to pick up any boundaries in the next two overs, and an attempt to release the pressure from Rayudu saw him miscue the ball, and was dismissed for a 47-ball 57.

30 runs off the last two overs

Ravindra Jadeja joined Dhoni in the middle and CSK's strategy at that time was to play the field. The duo picked up eight runs from the first five balls but all the extra running winded Dhoni, who was on the ground and was being checked up by the physio.

The CSK skipper was soon up and ready to face the final ball of Archer's over, and a lucky inside edge trickled away for four that got the equation down to 18 runs off the last over.

Not easy by any means, but CSK had Dhoni at the crease.

Jadeja's six changed the fortunes in CSK's favour

Stokes was tossed the ball for the final over, and Jadeja was on strike. The southpaw pulled off a miraculous shot on the first ball when he reached out to a full ball outside off and still managed to send it over the hoardings for a six while on the floor.

The Englishman was put under pressure and he overstepped on the next ball, handing a freebie to Dhoni who was brought on strike. The CSK skipper looked to launch that over long on, but instead only got a little bit on the ball and scampered back for a brace.

CSK needed 8 runs off the next four balls and Dhoni was back on strike. However, Stokes delivered the perfect yorker that got under Dhoni's bat and sent the CSK captain on his way for a gritty 43-ball 58.

Mitchell Santner joined Jadeja at the crease, with CSK needing 8 runs from three deliveries.

Dhoni loses his cool, storms out to the middle

Stokes' attempt to bowl a slower ball saw the ball slip out of his hand and the dipping full toss was straight away called a no-ball by the straight umpire. The batsmen crossed for a brace and at that stage, the umpire, Ulhas Gandhe withdrew his decision.

Miffed at the sudden change in decision, Jadeja went across to consult the square leg umpire, Bruce Oxenford who denied giving the call. Dhoni, visibly irked at the confusion charged down to the middle and animatedly pointed at Gandhe.

However, the umpire duo did not change their stance, post which Dhoni walked off, agitated at the turn of events.

You can watch the whole incident here.

Action resumed in the middle with CSK needing 6 runs off the last two balls. A slower ball outside off was guided away for a couple by Santner, and Stokes followed it up with a wide ball.

With 3 runs to get off the final ball, Santner made the most use of a delivery in the slot from Stokes and smoked it over long-on for a six to trigger wild celebrations in the CSK camp.

A match which involved one of the rarest moments, MS Dhoni losing his cool, came to a thrilling end as the defending champions celebrated their sixth win in seven matches.

You can watch the match highlights here.