“One day I’ll marry a heroine” - Mother of Virat Kohli’s childhood friend shares amusing anecdote about cricketer

Virat Kohli, who is married to actor-producer Anushka Sharma, had once announced that he would become a big person and marry a heroine. This revelation was made by the mother of Kohli’s childhood friend Shall Sondhi.

Growing up, Kohli spent a lot of time with Sondhi and also developed an emotional bond with the latter’s mother. The 34-year-old is currently representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

On Friday, May 5, RCB’s official YouTube channel shared a video, tracing interesting details of Virat Kohli’s childhood. In the video, Sondhi’s mother recalled an incident when the superstar Indian batter announced he would marry a heroine. She said:

“Once near Madan Lal Academy, there was a big poster of a movie or an ad. He saw that and said, ‘One day I’ll become a very big person and I’ll marry a heroine.’ Now you see, as per destiny that happened. Now, when I think of it, it feels great.”

Sondhi’s mother also praised the star cricketer for not forgetting them despite achieving a lot of fame. Sharing details of a visit to Kohli and Anushka's home on the occasion of Sondhi’s birthday, she said:

“We went there [Kohli’s residence] and from far he saw me and I knew he hadn’t forgotten me. He said, ‘Aunty how can I forget you? I ate food that you made.’ All those fond memories remain. Anushka met us as well.”

Kohli and Sondhi got their cricket training from Rajkumar Sharma. The former Indian captain continues to hold Sharma in high regard.

Virat Kohli mentioned he wanted to represent India in scrapbook

In the video, Shall Sondhi disclosed that he has a precious scrapbook in which Virat Kohli had written many years ago that he wants to be an Indian cricketer. Speaking about the scrapbook, Sondhi said:

“I have one precious thing with me. That’s a scrapbook, which was filled by Virat Kohli in 2002-03. In that, there is a column of 'What is your ambition?' He mentioned - 'I want to represent Indian cricket team.'"

Sondhi’s mother chipped in and narrated another interesting story on how Kohli would get her to cook food for him. Reminiscing the fond memories, she said:

“Kohli would come and ask, ‘Aunty what have you got?’ He would actually tell me earlier what to get in the box. I would get a box of small potatoes with fillings, he loved it.

“He would run around the ground with that box and kids would run behind him, saying that they also wanted to eat. A lot of fun would happen on the field.”

In the ongoing IPL 2023, Kohli has scored 364 runs in nine matches at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 137.88.

Poll : 0 votes