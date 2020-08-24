The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been moved to the United Arab Emirates, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the increasing number of cases in India.

The IPL teams, along with all their players and support staff have made their way to the UAE and are currently undergoing a mandatory 7-day quarantine at their respective team hotels.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli expects his squad to be on the same page when it comes to bubble regulations in UAE

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise held a virtual group call as a part of their welcome meeting after the players and coaches had landed in UAE. RCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Mike Hesson, head coach Simon Katich, and skipper Virat Kohli led the meeting and addressed the players.

Virat Kohli emphasizes the importance of complying to regulations during IPL

During the virtual group meeting, RCB skipper Virat Kohli remarked that the IPL teams have done very well to make it to the UAE safe and sound. He further went on to stress on the importance of complying to the regulations set by the BCCI as well as the RCB franchise management.

We have followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times. And making sure that nothing is comprised because I think one mistake from any of us could literally spoil the whole tournament [IPL] and none of us want to do that," Virat Kohli said.

Mike Hesson stated that any willful violations of the guidelines set by the BCCI will lead to serious repercussions as they are part of the contractual agreements for the 2020 season of the IPL.

Prior to the IPL, the players had to sign a document that they would duly comply to all the regulations and follow them diligently.

Virat Kohli further remarked that any player who might possibly end up in such a situation will eventually end up letting the entire team down.

"It might happen at a stage of the tournament where we can't afford to lose that player. And if he does so and we get harmed by it, the whole team, the whole system, the whole culture loses," the RCB skipper added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are one of the most popular franchises in the IPL and have a dedicated fan base. They will be striving to win their first ever IPL title after having reached the finals on three previous occasions (2009, 2011 and 2016).