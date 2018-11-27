One player from each team who shouldn't play IPL 2019 keeping 2019 World Cup in mind

The IPL bubble has started to expand as the teams are done with the retention/release deadlines and are approaching the heavy duty 2019 IPL Auction. The release deadlines are over, and eight franchises have released as many as 66 players who will go under the hammer on 18th of December in Jaipur - the reported date and venue of 2019 IPL Auction.

With 66 players and other newbies set to be under the auction pot, this year's auction is expected to bring us a lot of surprises. However, besides that, we could witness plenty of players withdrawing their names from the extravagant league ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

In the wake of the 2019 World Cup, Australia and England have already made their decisions on the availability of their players for the upcoming edition of IPL. Moreover, we could also expect other boards to pass the same judgment.

The IPL is said to be the most exhaustive league across the world which is why many boards have set the basic guidelines for their players as they wouldn't want their best players to miss out on 2019 World Cup due to IPL.

Thus, let us have a look at one player from each franchise who shouldn't play IPL 2019 keeping 2019 World Cup in mind.

#1 Kedar Jadhav - Chennai Super Kings

Kedar Jadhav is one of the few injury prone cricketers who needs to be taken care of ahead of the all-important quadrennial tournament which is set to take place in May-June next year. Jadhav has been on the injury lines for quite a few time now.

He injured himself in the very first match of IPL 2018 where Chennai Super Kings played against Mumbai Indians. The batting all-rounder from Pune took a long time to recuperate from the injury and also had to miss the England tour due to the same. Jadhav's injury cost India dearly at the English tour (ODIs).

After almost five months of catching up with an injury, Jadhav made a comeback to the national team for the Asia Cup 2018. However, the injury game continued as he was yet again confronted with an injury in the finals of Asia Cup which led to his exclusion from the first two ODIs against West Indies.

Hence, Kedar Jadhav happens to be one of the players who should drop out of IPL for the considerable benefits of India at the 2019 World Cup.

