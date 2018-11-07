IPL 2019: One uncapped player each team should release ahead of the Auction

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.02K // 07 Nov 2018, 20:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings

The preparation for the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL) are in full swing. The IPL franchises are looking to build a good team for the 12th edition of the cash-rich T20 league. The auction for the next season of IPL is to be held during December. If the reports are to be believed, the auction will be held in Goa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to shift the next season of Indian Premier League (IPL) outside the country due to the general election in India. As per reports, the 12th season of IPL is likely to be held in South Africa. This is not the first time that the IPL is going to be held outside the country.

The BCCI has asked the franchises to submit the list of released players before 15th November. The IPL teams have already shown their interest in releasing the players. According to the verifiable sources, Mumbai Indians have released Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dananjaya ahead of the auction.

In the biggest T20 league, it is certainly not easy for the uncapped players to make it into the playing XI but the franchises have shown faith on some players. While few have grabbed their chances, some uncapped stars have failed to use the opportunities that affected their respective team's combination. In our article, we take a look at the uncapped players from each team who should be released ahead of the next IPL auction.

#8 Akshdeep Nath - Kings XI Punjab

Akshdeep Nath

The 25-year-old Uttar Pradesh cricketer, Akshdeep Nath is one of the few uncapped players who should be released ahead of the next IPL auction. Akshdeep Nath, who made his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions in 2016, was bought by Kings XI Punjab in 2018 considering his domestic records. But, he was not up to mark as he could score just 9 runs in 1 game that he played against Rajasthan Royals.

In the presence of domestic heavyweights like Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair in the team, he could not get many opportunities. He has a strike-rate of less than 70 in the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab should release this youngster from the team ahead of the auction and bring in someone who can be consistent at the middle-order.

T20 Stats

Matches - 51, Runs - 774, Highest Score - 80, Average - 23.45, Strike-rate - 122.66, 50s - 3

1 / 8 NEXT