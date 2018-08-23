An open letter for MS Dhoni from an ardent fan

We have been seeing a recent trend where players take instant retirement decision. It is tricky to understand how they find themselves in a position to retire where we as a fan are perplexed and sometimes disappointed believing still so much is left in them.

In recent past, AB De Villiers announced his retirement where we as a fan of his all-round commitment in the cricket ground were shell-shocked. The reason, we want to see him more and probably entertain us more. We at times become very selfish with our cricket urges that we tend to rule the player's decision as a premature one.

Earlier players used to continue playing unless they were dropped from the national side and forced to take retirement. Many famous players made unannounced retirement, we never knew if it was their last match. Now, we as a fan are confused which is a better way of retirement. We can't take sudden retirement announcements nor can we see a legend struggling and being dropped and not being selected again and again.

But for one man, unanimously everyone around the globe is not sure to hear a sudden retirement news and it's our Thalaivaa MS Dhoni. We cannot compare him with other cricket legends, but what he has achieved for India, no other cricketer can even come close to that.

Also, it's not about achievement, but the way he started his initial career in Pakistan, claimed captaincy in short time, lifted World Cups (2007, 2011), carried CSK in the world toughest T20 league IPL (2010, 2011, 2018) and Champions Trophy (2013) to name a few.

The miracle he has done on the cricket field makes everyone wonder if he really is a human. His cricketing acumen is so accurate that people believe if Dhoni gives someone out on the field then his team starts celebrating without waiting for the 3rd umpire. His lightning-fast stumpings are viewers' delight.

His every word makes sense when he answers in a press conference or speaks during post-match presentations. Some of his on-field decision on why he brought a specific bowler to bowl for a particular batsman or make a certain field position for a batsman could be a case study for business schools to learn to how to adapt to a scenario and come out victorious.

In IPL's history, the only person who makes the crowd go against the home team is MSD. The cheers, the support he has on any ground is unparalleled. He has been inspirational not only to Indian players but also to the foreign players. Numerous foreign players who have played with him have given numerous testimony that he is the best in cricket business.

Recently I read an article where Jos Buttler after a match-winning century against Australia said: "I was imagining what Dhoni would have done during such conditions". When top players praise him like this then what else is left to be discussed about the living legend.

In the recent series, I saw him playing with a silver beard. Sometimes commentators start discussing his retirement plan after one failure, and some analysts say, this might be his last World Cup.

But we as fans are not at all ready for this. We don't want to know that the last match he played was his last and that he would never come to play cricket again. Players come and go but the void that will be created in your absence will never be filled.

For me, you are a true legend of Cricket who has transformed the Indian cricket particularly.