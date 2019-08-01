Opinion: Can Ravichandran Ashwin make a return into the limited-overs side?

Will Ashwin ever Bleed Blue again?

111 ODIs - 150 wickets at an economy of 4.91

46 T20Is - 52 wickets at an economy of 6.97

65 Tests - 342 wickets at an average of 25.93

Yes, statistics are not a reflection of how good a player is. However, the wide affinity between Ravichandran Ashwin's limited over and Test cricket statistics is the reflection of a subtle yet crucial factor asserting itself with each progression of the game over the years - Luck.

Ashwin, when questioned as to his exclusion from India's limited overs squad, attributes it to the good old economic concept of supply and demand.

Yes, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal boast of statistics in the limited over format that would make any spinner across the globe thump their chests in pride.

But can Ashwin surprise all the pundits who have written off a comeback for him and walk into India's ODI and T20I squad ever again?

Let's analyze.

Ashwin, the LOI batman is but a scattered shadow of Ashwin, the test batsman.

Is Ashwin a bowling all-rounder in Limited Overs cricket?

Throwback to the day when India were knocked out of the Cricket World Cup 2019. India had lost both their top and middle order; and were tottering at 92/6 when Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni put up a vital stand to bring India agonizingly close to booking a place in the final.

One would have to wonder what if India had another batsman who could smack a couple of sixes. Could India have made it to the final?

A little over 2300 runs and four centuries are a testament to how good Ashwin has been as a batsman in Test cricket.

But his batting statistics in limited overs internationals and List A cricket are lacklustre to say the least. An average of 18.15 is an injustice to Ashwin's batting prowess. The IPL of 2019 witnessed some lusty blows by Ashwin. But he was unable to capitalise on these starts.

While sides like England and New Zealand (the only two to beat India in the 2019 WC) boast of more than three players in their respective sides who can be trusted to put up a decent showing with both the bat and ball in hand in every game. India are left with only one player in Hardik Pandya as Jadeja has been more effective in bowling.

Although Ashwin has had limited opportunities with the bat in the limited overs format, he has not been able to make the most of such opportunities.

Nonetheless, if he can put up some special performances with the bat during the upcoming domestic season India could have a better lower order.

Yes, it will be challenging, with India entering the World Test Championship season and Ashwin being India's lead spinner. However, Ashwin will have to endure this challenge if he is focussed on making a comeback into India's limited overs squad.

Ashwin will have to learn to bowl witth deception from Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvenddra Chahal during the middle overs

Guile and Flight

Ashwin claims that he is no slouch in limited overs cricket. However, he has been criticized several times for his defensive line and lengths.

On the contrary, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have given the ball a lot of flight and have been aggressive in limited overs cricket.

They have relied on deceiving batsmen in the air and off the surface thereby forcing batsmen into committing mistakes, whereas Ashwin waits for batsmen to commit mistake rather than attacking the batsmen.

With the overs 15 to 40 holding greater significance with each match being played, wickets in this phase will be of utmost importance to win games.

With batsmen looking to rotate strike in this phase rather than attacking (with the exception of certain teams being obsessed with hitting the elusive mark of 500 runs in 50 overs), bowlers will have to think of ways to fool batsmen with their guile and flight.

Yes, you might get tonked on a few odd days, but somebody with Ashwin's attitude and experience, should understand very well that certain battles need to be lost to win the war.

Ashwin used several variations during the IPL 2019 which included the traditional leg break as well.

Being smart with variations

Many cricket experts have pointed out that Ashwin is too irresolute with his stock ball - the off break. Although Ashwin has many variations to fox batsmen into making mistakes, too many variations can be a liability if not used wisely.

With the advent of technology in cricket, batsmen have been able to figure out how every new variation is to be played quickly, with the assistance of video analysts.

Ashwin will have to bring out his variations to surprise the batman, rather than bowling a variation every alternate ball.

With a cricketing brain as sharp as Ashwin's, one can always expect him to innovate with his variations (take a look at the Dindugal Dragons vs. Chepauk Super Gillies game in the TNPL of 2019 for some outrageous bowling actions from Ashwin).

Employing those variations effectively will be crucial in paving the path for Ashwin's comeback into India's limited overs squad.

We saw a glimpse of Ashwin leading from the front in IPL 2019 - using his variations well, leading the KXIP side with responsibility and smacking sixes.

But that will remain a glimpse if Ashwin fails to continue putting in consistent performances when granted opportunities in limited over formats.