Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

"Passion for cricket should always be there" says UP's Eklavya Dwivedi

Eklavya Dwivedi has represented four franchises in his entire IPL Career.

Shreyash Sinha
SENIOR ANALYST
Exclusive 10 Jun 2018, 04:38 IST
260

Dwi
Eklavya has played for four franchises in his entire IPL Career

Eklavya Dwivedi is a wicket-keeper batsman who represents Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit. He has represented four franchises (Pune Warriors India, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad) in his entire IPL Career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Eklavya talks about his cricketing career.

You've represented four teams in your entire IPL career. Which team had the best atmosphere amongst all?

Eklavya:  Well, all the teams had a great atmosphere. It's very tough to single out one franchise as all of them were consciously making sure that the team atmosphere remains positive and happy. 

You've played under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. What is the best thing you've liked about him?

Eklavya: Dhoni’s calmness and his ability to think clearly under high-pressure situations are highly admirable.

What inspired you to choose cricket as your career?

Eklavya: My father played first-class cricket in his times so that has been my inspiration since early days. I always wanted to follow his footsteps and be like him.

Uttar Pradesh Ranji Team comprises of senior players like Suresh Raina and Praveen Kumar. How has the presence of these players helped you in improvising your game?

Eklavya: Well they are both legends in their own right and I've learned about the nuances of the game from watching them play. In Raina’s absence, I have also led the team including the likes of PK, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav and we went on to lift the T20 title. 

You've been associated with IPL for a long time now. How has this tournament been beneficial for the youngsters?

Eklavya: IPL provides a big platform to launch youngsters to the world. It not only provides financial stability but also a chance to rub shoulders with the world's best and learn from them and apply it in your game.

 Which has been the most memorable knock in your cricketing career?

Eklavya: My 70-ball hundred against railways in 2016 to save UP from relegation to plate level and win the game has been my most memorable knock. Railways had a great bowling attack with 3 India A bowlers and a Test Bowler, Karn Sharma. It was a great feeling when my knock helped UP to win the game from a vital situation.

There are various young cricketers who aspire to play in the Indian Premier League. What piece of advice would you like to give to these budding cricketers?

Eklavya: I would advise them to love the game with all their heart and everything will be right. This is the key to do well in this field, like any other. The passion for cricket should always be there.

Do you think Eklavya Dwivedi can make it to the Indian team one day? Tell us in the comments below!

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad
IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Major takeaways from the season
RELATED STORY
4 players who were labelled as Test players but mastered...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: CSK’s five lessons for the corporate world
RELATED STORY
IPL: Best player with each letter of the alphabet
RELATED STORY
Here's how the world reacted as CSK clinched their third...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Is IPL 11 the most exciting season? 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Fantasy Guru: What your team should look like...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Indian XI vs Overseas XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top-5 Value for Money players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us