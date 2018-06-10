"Passion for cricket should always be there" says UP's Eklavya Dwivedi

Eklavya Dwivedi has represented four franchises in his entire IPL Career.

Shreyash Sinha SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 10 Jun 2018, 04:38 IST 260 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Eklavya has played for four franchises in his entire IPL Career

Eklavya Dwivedi is a wicket-keeper batsman who represents Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit. He has represented four franchises (Pune Warriors India, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad) in his entire IPL Career.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Eklavya talks about his cricketing career.

You've represented four teams in your entire IPL career. Which team had the best atmosphere amongst all?

Eklavya: Well, all the teams had a great atmosphere. It's very tough to single out one franchise as all of them were consciously making sure that the team atmosphere remains positive and happy.

You've played under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. What is the best thing you've liked about him?

Eklavya: Dhoni’s calmness and his ability to think clearly under high-pressure situations are highly admirable.

What inspired you to choose cricket as your career?

Eklavya: My father played first-class cricket in his times so that has been my inspiration since early days. I always wanted to follow his footsteps and be like him.

Uttar Pradesh Ranji Team comprises of senior players like Suresh Raina and Praveen Kumar. How has the presence of these players helped you in improvising your game?

Eklavya: Well they are both legends in their own right and I've learned about the nuances of the game from watching them play. In Raina’s absence, I have also led the team including the likes of PK, Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav and we went on to lift the T20 title.

You've been associated with IPL for a long time now. How has this tournament been beneficial for the youngsters?

Eklavya: IPL provides a big platform to launch youngsters to the world. It not only provides financial stability but also a chance to rub shoulders with the world's best and learn from them and apply it in your game.

Which has been the most memorable knock in your cricketing career?

Eklavya: My 70-ball hundred against railways in 2016 to save UP from relegation to plate level and win the game has been my most memorable knock. Railways had a great bowling attack with 3 India A bowlers and a Test Bowler, Karn Sharma. It was a great feeling when my knock helped UP to win the game from a vital situation.

There are various young cricketers who aspire to play in the Indian Premier League. What piece of advice would you like to give to these budding cricketers?

Eklavya: I would advise them to love the game with all their heart and everything will be right. This is the key to do well in this field, like any other. The passion for cricket should always be there.

Do you think Eklavya Dwivedi can make it to the Indian team one day? Tell us in the comments below!