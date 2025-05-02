Pat Cummins vs Mohammed Siraj - comparing their stats after 67 IPL matches

Pat Cummins and Mohammed Siraj will be in action when SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 on Friday, May 2. While one is leading the side, the other has playd a key role as one of the main pacers in the team.

The going has been tough for Pat Cummins this season, both as a skipper and as a bowler himself. He has only managed to pick up nine wickets from as many games at an average of 33.77 and an economy rate of 9.60. SRH are ninth on the table and on the verge of elimination.

On the contrary, Mohammed Siraj has had an impressive season with GT so far. He has picked up 12 wickets from nine matches at an average of 25.58 and economy rate of 9.02. They are in contention to make the playoffs and Siraj has played a key role.

As they will be up against each other, ahead of their clash, here is a comparison of their stats after 67 matches in the IPL.

Comparing the stats of Pat Cummins and Mohammed Siraj after 67 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

Pat Cummins made his IPL debut in 2014 but has played only eight seasons, including the ongoing 2025 edition. Cummins has played 67 matches in the league so far and has bagged 72 wickets from as many innings.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj made his debut in the IPL in 2017 and played for SRH and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before moving to Gujarat ahead of the 2025 season. Siraj has played 102 matches overall and has picked up 105 wickets at an average of 29.80 and an economy rate of 8.68.

However, he had bagged 61 wickets from his first 67 IPL matches, which are lesser than what Cummins has at a similar stage.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Pat Cummins 67 67 72 Mohammed Siraj 67 67 61

#2 Average and Strike Rate

As far as average and strike-rates are concerned, Pat Cummins has an average of 30.93 and a strike-rate of 20.9, which are not as impressive as they should be for a premier fast bowler.

On the other hand, from his first 67 IPL matches, Siraj had an average of 33.05 and a strike-rate of 22.66. However, the GT pacer has gone on to improve his numbers over time and has an average of 29.80 and a strike-rate of 20.5 at present.

Cummins once again edges out Siraj with a better average and strike-rate after 67 matches.

Player Matches Average Strike Rate Pat Cummins 67 30.93 20.9 Mohammed Siraj 67 33.05 22.66

#3 Economy rate and best figures

Pat Cummins has an economy rate of 8.85 after 67 games in the IPL. His best figures in the league are 4/34 which came in the 2020 season while he was playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Dubai.

Mohammed Siraj has an overall economy rate of 8.68 so far with best figures of 4/17 which game in the ongoing season. However, after his first 67 matches, the pacer had an economy rate of 8.75 with best figures of 4/32 which came against Gujarat Lions in the 2017 season when he was playing for SRH.

Both the pacers have almost similar economy rates and best figures after 67 games.

Player Matches Economy rate Best figures Pat Cummins 67 8.85 4/34 Mohammed Siraj 67 8.75 4/32

#4 Performance in a winning cause

Pat Cummins's team has won 30 times out of his first 67 matches in the IPL. In these 30 wins, Cummins has bagged 42 wickets at an average of 22.81, strike-rate of 16.74, and an economy rate of 8.18.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj's teams won 30 out of his first 67 IPL matches as well. He picked up 32 wickets in these games at an average of 27.93, strike-rate of 20.8, and an economy rate of 8.51.

Player Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy rate Pat Cummins 30 42 22.81 16.72 8.18 Mohammed Siraj 30 32 27.93 20.8 8.51

