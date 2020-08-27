Pat Cummins is a world-class bowler: KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik believes that Pat Cummins is a world-class bowler. The KKR captain feels that the pacer would play a big role in the side's IPL 2020 campaign as he brings a lot of experience to the side.

Pat Cummins is currently the number one ranked Test bowler in the world and several franchises tried to rope in the Australian at the IPL 2020 Auction.

After a bidding war between several franchises, the speedster was finally sold to KKR for a whopping INR 15.5 crores. In turn, Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player ever in the history of the IPL.

Dinesh Karthik believes that Pat Cummins' addition would significantly bolster KKR and that the latter would play a big role in guiding young pacers such as Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

"We wanted somebody who is probably world-class and there is no one better than Pat Cummins in the world right now, he is the best bowler in the world, it is an absolute privilege to have him on board," Dinesh Karthik said in a video posted on the official website of IPL.

"The little conversations I have had with him shows that he is a gem of a guy and this matters a lot to me. He will come into the team and impart knowledge to the younger guys and this will hold everyone in good stead," he added.

KKR have built a strong squad for IPL 2020

KKR have made some valuable additions to their squad for IPL 2020 and have tried to iron out whatever flaws that surfaced in the last edition. The addition of Eoin Morgan ensures that there will be stability in the middle order while his presence would also aid Dinesh Karthik, as far as captaincy is concerned.

Furthermore, KKR seem to possess the adequate blend of experience and youth, with the likes Andre Russell and Sunil Narine complementing youngsters of the ilk of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill.

Thus, KKR seem to be well-equipped to mount a sustained title challenge come IPL 2020.