PBKS Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 5 of IPL 2025 ft. Priyansh Arya & Marco Jansen

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 5 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams will face off in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

The Kings have an entirely new look this year. They retained just two uncapped players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, and although they brought back Arshdeep Singh, most of their roster is fresh and exciting. PBKS have been earmarked as one of the early favorites for the final four.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Josh Inglis, Vishnu Vinod, Prabhsimran Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pravin Dubey, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kuldeep Sen, Xavier Bartlett.

On that note, here is PBKS' predicted playing XI, including a couple of impact player options, for Match 5 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Priyansh Arya

PBKS have a few options who can open the batting, including Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis. However, going off reports and their content on social media, there's a chance that they might go in with a fresh pairing at the top of the order.

Priyansh Arya is reportedly striking the ball well in the nets, and Punjab could partner the young left-hander with the retained Prabhsimran Singh. The duo don't have as much experience as a normal IPL opening pair, but they would make up for that with fearlessness and plenty of intent.

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen

Shreyas Iyer has confirmed that he will bat at No. 3, leaving the No. 4 spot open for local boy Nehal Wadhera. The rest of the middle order will wear a predictable look, with the overseas trio of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Marco Jansen being supported by Shashank Singh.

As far as their impact player combination goes, if PBKS want to give themselves the option of an extra bowler, Shashank could start on the bench while batting first and be subbed in for either Arya or Wadhera if things don't go to plan. If they bowl first, meanwhile, Arya could start on the bench and Shashank in the XI.

Lower Order: Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Harpreet Brar and Yuzvendra Chahal will be PBKS' first-choice spin pairing, while Arshdeep Singh will lead the pace attack. Lockie Ferguson could take up the final overseas slot ahead of Inglis and Azmatullah Omarzai, with his ability to crank up high pace and hit the deck hard.

Impact Player Options - Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Kuldeep Sen

There are 12 names listed above, with the impact player options mentioned as well. If PBKS don't want to play one of Arya, Wadhera and Shashank, they could bring in an additional pace option in the form of either Yash Thakur or Kuldeep Sen. Vijaykumar Vyshak is another candidate, if the Kings want someone to operate in the middle overs, but Thakur would offer more across phases.

The exciting Suryansh Shedge is another option, especially if Punjab decide to open with Stoinis. As things currently stand, though, they have enough might in the middle order and don't need a specialist finisher.

