PBKS v CSK, IPL 2021: CSK's predicted playing XI

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will attempt to get off the mark in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 on April 16.

CSK's batting turned up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on a friendly wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, but their bowling lacked incisiveness and accuracy.

Lungi Ngidi, who is expected to walk into the playing XI once he's served his quarantine, remains unavailable for this game. In Ngidi's absence, the CSK bowlers will have to put in an improved performance if they are to keep the formidable PBKS batting lineup in check.

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for their IPL 2021 game against PBKS.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis

Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis fell cheaply against DC. And although both batsmen performed well in IPL 2020, their place in the team is under question.

Gaikwad has Robin Uthappa, who was in red-hot form in domestic cricket, breathing down his neck. He got a good delivery in the previous game, and will hope that he can negotiate the PBKS new-ball bowlers without too much trouble.

Du Plessis, on the other hand, is occupying an overseas slot that really must be used to beef up the bowling department. His countryman Imran Tahir could be in line to make his IPL 2021 debut, but CSK can't sacrifice Moeen Ali, Sam Curran or Dwayne Bravo. Du Plessis might retain his place in the team, but needs a significant score.

Middle Order: Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Ambati Rayudu

Suresh Raina didn't bat at his favourite No. 3 position against DC, but he made a splendid return to IPL cricket with a fluent fifty. His form augurs well for CSK, who badly need their leading run-scorer to record another 400-run season.

Ambati Rayudu is part of the backbone of the CSK middle order, and while he hit two sixes against DC, he didn't seem to be at his best. A bit of rust is understandable, although CSK will hope that he gets back into the groove soon.

Captain MS Dhoni, who didn't trouble the scorers against DC, is CSK's biggest worry at the moment. The team's performances are directly linked to those of their captain's, and Dhoni simply needs to step up to the plate.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

The Men in Yellow have a plethora of all-rounders to call upon.

Ali and Bravo aren't fixtures in the playing XI. While the Englishman's bowling lacks penetration and wicket-taking ability - although he did create two chances against DC - Bravo is nowhere near his prime. But both men should keep their places in the XI after making decent contributions in the batting and bowling departments respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, meanwhile, are indispensible.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar

CSK bat very deep, as is evidenced by No. 10 and No. 11 being occupied by Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar respectively.

While Thakur has been able to pick up wickets regulary in the recent past, Chahar's form has been hugely unimpressive. The swing bowler has looked thoroughly confused when there's no movement on offer, and to make matters worse, he'll be up against a top three of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle.

CSK's fortunes in their IPL 2021 game against PBKS may just hinge on how Chahar bowls in the powerplay.