PBKS v CSK, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are still looking to rediscover their IPL mojo. They can start proceedings against third-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 16).

For starters, the CSK skipper won the toss and elected to bowl first on a surface which looks to be resourceful for the faster bowlers before aiding the batters . The three-time IPL champions haven’t made any changes from the seven-wicket loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening game.

A plethora of all-rounders allows CSK to bat all the way down to No. 11. To be precise, they have two specialist seamers in Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. Their four overseas players are Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo.

PBKS also have fielded the same line-up which got the better of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 4 runs in the opening encounter. The KL Rahul-led side can avail the services of four frontline pacers and one spinner in Murugan Ashwin. The four overseas picks include Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith.

PBKS v CSK – Today Match Playing 11

PBKS playing 11: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS squad: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma

PBKS v CS – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Anil Dandekar, Anil Kumar Chaudhary

3rd umpire: Virender Sharma

Match referee: Prakash Bhatt