PBKS vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 53 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recorded their first win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) since 2021 as they emerged victors by 28 runs in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad lost the coin toss for the 10th time this season and was asked to bat first by PBKS skipper Sam Curran. Ajinkya Rahane's dismal form continued as he was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the second over itself. The duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell ensured a productive powerplay for CSK as the ramped up the scoring rate.

Rahul Chahar brought PBKS back into the contest with back-to-back wickets. The leg-spinner dismissed both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube off successive deliveries. CSK had a forgettable middle-over phase as PBKS continued to chip in with wickets. The visitors were reduced to 122/6 ahead of the death overs, and needed a surge by Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur to reach a competitive total of 167.

The depleted CSK pace bowling unit without Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, and Deepak Chahar put on an imperious display in the second innings. CSK finally settled for spin in the powerplay by introducing Mitchell Santner from one end.

PBKS were reduced to 9/2 after a couple of overs, but recovered with a partnership between Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh. The contest was placed well at one stage with the hosts placed at 62-2 in the eighth over, but they lost the plot entirely after that.

CSK bowlers triggered a collapse, and PBKS were ultimately restricted to 139/9 after cameos by their lower order.

On that note, let us take a look at three moments that generated buzz among fans in the PBKS vs CSK contest in IPL 2024.

#1 MS Dhoni's golden duck

The veteran wicketkeeper came out to bat at No.9 in a bid to provide one final boost to CSK's shaky innings. He was up against Harshal Patel, and the crowd were hopeful of a few strikes like he has been delivering in the tournament so far.

Stunned silence followed after Harshal Patel managed to sneak the ball under MS Dhoni's bat with an excellent slower delivery. The former skipper was completely committed to the shot, and was completely deceived as the ball hit the off stump, uprooting it from its groove.

Expand Tweet

This marked the first instance that a bowler was able to dismiss MS Dhoni this IPL. The legendary player was unbeaten for seven straight innings before being dismissed in the reverse fixture against PBKS in Chennai by a last-ball run out.

#2 Rahul Chahar's double strike

CSK lost their way with the bat courtesy of Rahul Chahar's double-wicket over. Coming into the attack after the powerplay, the leg-spinner dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad off his very first delivery. The opening batter wished to cut away the very wide delivery, but ended up edging one to the keeper to depart for a well-made 32 runs off 21 balls.

Expand Tweet

Dube came out with the expectation of taking down the PBKS spinners after missing out the last time in Chennai. However, fate had another golden duck in store for him as he too nicked one to the keeper the very next ball like Gaikwad.

The left-handed batter failed to deal with a wrong'un outside the off stump to add yet another first-ball duck to his name. Chahar struck once again in the 16th over to dismiss Mitchell Santner and recorded figures of 3/23 to be the pick of the PBKS' bowlers.

#3 Tushar Deshpande's double strike

CSK needed a formidable start with the ball to defend 168 and avoid another defeat that could derail their campaign. The revamped bowling unit responded, particularly the returning Tushar Deshpande. The right-arm pacer breached Jonny Bairstow's and Rilee Rossouw's defenses in his first over to set the tempo for the visitors.

Expand Tweet

The early dismissals were crucial as they instilled belief in the CSK camp, and they were also a spectacle to behold as well. Deshpande finished with figures of 2/35 and the CSK spinners were able to capitalise on the early wickets and induce a collapse in the middle overs, much like they endured during their turn with the bat.

