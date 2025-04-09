PBKS vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 22

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Tuesday, April 8, in match number 22 of IPL 2025. CSK succumbed to their fourth successive defeat of the season, suffering an 18-run loss.

PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first. Playing in just his fourth IPL match, opener Priyansh Arya enthralled the viewers with an imperious batting display. The southpaw notched up the fourth-fastest century and the fastest by an uncapped player in the league's history, crossing the 100-run mark in just 39 balls.

Arya was the top performer with the bat for the home team, scoring 103 runs in 42 deliveries. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen also played quick-fire knocks, remaining unbeaten on 52 (36 balls) and 34 (19 balls), respectively.

PBKS registered 219/6 after 20 overs. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the most economical CSK bowler, giving away 18 runs from his three overs. Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets each for the visitors.

Shivam Dube did an impressive job in the run-chase, scoring 42 runs off 27 balls. MS Dhoni also chipped in with an impactful cameo of 27 in 12 balls. Opening batter Devon Conaway was the top scorer with a 69-run knock from 49 balls.

Lockie Ferguson bagged two scalps, while Yash Thakur and Glenn Maxwell took one wicket apiece. CSK ultimately finished at 201/5 after 20 overs. With just one win from five games, they are languishing in the ninth spot in the points table. PBKS, on the other hand, have claimed three victories from their first four games and are fourth in the standings.

Arya was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic ton. Here, we take a look at three moments from the PBKS vs CSK match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Priyansh Arya's brutal assault on Matheesha Pathirana

Priyansh Arya stole the show with his incredible batting exploits. He looked unstoppable during his time at the crease, not even sparing CSK's dependable pacer Matheesha Pathirana.

The slingy fast bowler was taken to the cleaners by Arya in the 13th over. On the second ball, the left-handed batter hit a stunning six over the deep backward point fence off a full toss.

Pathirana shortened his length but there was no respite as Arya smashed the ball for a maximum with a pull shot. The subsequent delivery was a short one as well and it sailed over the square-leg fence.

Following the hat-trick of sixes, the PBKS batter got a streaky boundary courtesy of an outside edge to race to his hundred. The 24-year-old accumulated 22 runs from five balls in the other.

#2 Devon Conway gets retired out after scoring 69 runs in the run-chase

Devon Conway became the fifth batter to be retired out in the IPL. This was the second instance of a team retiring out a batter this season, with the first involving Mumbai Indians' (MI) Tilak Varma.

The opener was retired out in the 18th over of the run-chase. While he slammed a half-century, he seemed to struggle to get the timing right in the latter part of his knock.

The CSK think tank thought that Ravindra Jadeja was a better bet for them at that juncture and sent him to bat by calling back Conway.

#3 MS Dhoni threatens to take the game away from PBKS with explosive cameo

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni turned the clock back by playing a quick-fire cameo. The swashbuckling batter struck three sixes and one four, finishing with 27 runs from 12 balls.

Dhoni hit a four and a six in the penultimate over, bringing the equation down to 28 off the final over. However, he ultimately failed to take his team home, perishing on the first ball of the 20th over.

