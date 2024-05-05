PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings avenged their previous IPL 2024 loss against Punjab Kings on Sunday, May 5, in Dharamsala. An all-round show from Ravindra Jadeja helped the defending champions register their sixth win of the competition.

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran won the toss and elected to field first. Three-wicket hauls from Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar helped the home side restrict the Chennai Super Kings to 167/9 in 20 overs.

It seemed like PBKS would easily chase down the 168-run target, but CSK's bowlers executed their plans to perfection, ensuring a 28-run win for the team. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs CSK match, IPL 2024

Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award for his magnificent knock of 43 runs and a three-wicket haul. Jadeja was the top-scorer of the match, and he also bagged three wickets, which helped CSK defend the 168-run target.

It was a rare IPL 2024 match with no batter scoring a half-century. Jadeja won the awards for Electric Striker, Super Sixes and Most Fantasy Points as well. The Most Fours award went to CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (43 off 26 and 3/20)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja

Super Sixes of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (2 sixes)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (165.38 Strike Rate)

Most Fours in the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (4 fours)

PBKS vs CSK scorecard

30s from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell and Ravindra Jadeja inspired CSK to 167/9 in 20 overs. Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar bagged three wickets each for PBKS. Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran combined forces to take the other three wickets.

In reply, Tushar Deshpande's double strike pushed PBKS to the backfoot. Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh and Shardul Thakur then ensured that there weren't any big partnerships in the PBKS innings. PBKS could only score 139/9 in 20 overs.

PBKS vs CSK: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match

Unlike most of the IPL 2024 matches, the game between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings was not high-scoring. Yet, it was an entertaining IPL 2024 match, and here's a look at the top stats from the game:

Chennai Super Kings snapped their five-match losing streak against Punjab Kings in IPL matches. This was CSK's first win in an IPL match at the HPCA Stadium since the 2010 season. CSK won the trophy the last time they won a game in Dharamsala. A hybrid pitch was used for the first time in an IPL game for this PBKS vs CSK match (with BCCI accreditation). MS Dhoni and Jitesh Sharma got out for a golden duck each in this IPL 2024 match. This was only the second time both wicketkeepers got out for golden ducks in IPL. The previous instance came in the 2012 MI vs RR match, with Dinesh Karthik and Shreevats Goswami being the wicketkeepers.

