PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch history and T20 records

HPCA Stadium will make its IPL 2024 debut today. The picturesque venue will host a match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this afternoon.

PBKS used Mullanpur as their primary home venue for their league matches in IPL 2024, but now, they will play their last two home games in Dharamsala. This stadium also hosted a few matches of the 2023 World Cup and a Test match earlier this year.

Before Dharamsala hosts its first match of the season, here's a glance at the IPL records at this venue.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala IPL records

Dharamsala made its IPL debut in 2010, but the venue has hosted only 11 matches so far. Teams losing the toss have won five out of the 11 games, which shows that the toss does not hold much significance at this venue.

Here is a list of some vital stats and numbers that fans should know from the previous 11 matches hosted by the HPCA Stadium:

IPL matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Highest team total: 232/2 - PBKS vs RCB, 2011

Lowest team total: 116 - PBKS vs DC, 2011

Highest individual score: 106 - Adam Gilchrist (PBKS) vs RCB, 2011

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Amit Mishra (DC) vs PBKS, 2011

Highest successful run-chase: 178/5 - DC vs PBKS, 2010

Average first innings score: 180

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala pitch report

Dharamsala's pitch report will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema ahead of the toss. It should be a new pitch on offer, meaning the batters and bowlers may receive equal assistance.

Generally, the matches at this stadium have been high-scoring. With the firepower present in the two squads, it should not be a surprise if fans witness a run-fest.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala last IPL match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated the Punjab Kings by four wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by Dharamsala. The match took place on May 19, 2023. Forties from Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, and Sam Curran guided PBKS to 187/5. In response, RR reached 189/6, riding on Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal's half-centuries.

11 wickets fell in the two innings, with fast bowlers taking nine of them. The batters whacked 18 sixes in the game. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: PBKS 187/5 (Sam Curran 49*, Navdeep Saini 3/40) lost to RR 189/6 (Devdutt Padikkal 51, Kagiso Rabada 2/40) by 4 wickets.

