PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Revenge Week of IPL 2024 heads to Dharamsala today for a match between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is the first game this season to be hosted by the HPCA Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings hosted Punjab Kings for a match just a few nights ago. PBKS comfortably defeated CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to earn the crucial two points from the contest.

Today in Dharamsala, PBKS will aim to complete a double over CSK in IPL 2024. Before the match starts, here's a short preview of the fixture.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 53, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: May 5, Sunday, 3.30 pm IST

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

The skies will be mostly sunny in Dharamsala for the battle between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings. The temperature will be in the range of 27 degrees Celsius and the wind speed is expected to be 14 km/h.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report

A fresh pitch will be on offer at the HPCA Stadium for the match between PBKS and CSK. It should be a high-scoring contest as both teams have some top-quality batters in their ranks.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs

PBKS

Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Prabhsimran Singh (Impact Player), Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

CSK

Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi (Impact Player), Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana and Richard Gleeson.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match prediction

Punjab Kings will be the favorites to win because they have won each of their last five matches against the Chennai Super Kings. Also, CSK have suffered a big blow. Their main fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Deepak Chahar will be unavailable for this game. Expect PBKS to register another win over the defending champions in IPL 2024.

Prediction: PBKS to defeat CSK in IPL 2024 today.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings live-streaming and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema

