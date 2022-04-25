PBKS vs CSK, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 38

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Both teams have been below-par in the T20 league and find themselves in the bottom three of the points table. Punjab have registered three wins from seven matches, while Chennai have managed only two from seven.

PBKS will go into Monday’s game under some pressure. They have lost their last two matches in rather disappointing fashion, without putting up a fight. Their performance against the Delhi Capitals (DC) was embarrassing. They folded up for 115 batting first and succumbed to a nine-wicket loss. It will be interesting to see whether Punjab temper their aggressive approach.

CSK may be ninth in the points table, but their fans did have something to cheer about as MS Dhoni lifted the side to a last-ball victory over the Mumbai Indians (MI) with a fine cameo. In an ironic sense, the fact that Chennai are still depending on MSD to win games is proof that many of the others haven't delivered. This is exactly why CSK find themselves placed where they are.

Today's IPL toss result

The Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field first. Explaining his decision, skipper Ravindra Jadeja said:

“We don't know if dew will come or not. Hope that dew comes in the second half. We'll look to keep things simple, we will stick to our plans. We don't want to try too many things.”

Chennai have retained the same team that defeated Mumbai in their last game. For Punjab, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa are in while Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis and Vaibhav Arora are out.

PBKS vs CSK - Today's Match Playing XIs

PBKS playing XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (w), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Today IPL match player list

PBKS squad: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma

PBKS vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Pashchim Pathak

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

