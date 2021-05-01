PBKS vs DC head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 29 of IPL 2021

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) recorded a comprehensive win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the IPL 2021 on Friday. The KL Rahul-led outfit will be keen to continue in the same vein when they meet the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the second time this season.

Punjab and Delhi battled for the first time in IPL 2021 at Wankhede Stadium on April 18. The Punjab Kings batted first and posted a 195-run total on the board. A great innings by Shikhar Dhawan helped the Delhi Capitals chase the target with six wickets and ten balls to spare.

The Kings will hope to avenge that defeat to the Capitals this Sunday. On that note, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

Although the Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets earlier in IPL 2021, the Kings lead the head-to-head record by 15-12. However, the Capitals have won three of their last five matches against the Kings.

The upcoming fixture will be the first time these two teams lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium. Looking at the recent form of both franchises, it is tough to predict which team will come out on top in this contest.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Advertisement

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 292 runs in PBKS vs DC matches - the most among current Delhi batters. KL Rahul, on the other hand, has amassed 198 runs while donning the Punjab jersey against Delhi in the IPL.

When DC and PBKS squared off earlier in IPL 2021, Jhye Richardson picked up the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Amit Mishra has taken ten wickets for Delhi against Punjab. It would be interesting to see if Mishra is fit to play in this game.