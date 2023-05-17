PBKS vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will face off for the second time in a space of four days in IPL 2023. The two north Indian franchises played against each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, where PBKS recorded a 31-run win.

Delhi will be keen to avenge that loss when they take on Punjab at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Wednesday, May 17. Before the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two teams.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Punjab Kings have a slender lead of 16-15 in the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals. The two teams had won 15 times each prior to their match in Delhi on Saturday. PBKS won the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and took the lead in the head-to-head record.

Here's a summary of the PBKS vs DC head-to-head record in IPL matches:

Matches Played - 31

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 16

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 15

Matches with No Result - 0

PBKS vs DC head-to-head record at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium

Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala by 2-1. The two teams have battled thrice at the beautiful Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.

PBKS won the games against DC in 2011 and 2013, while in 2012, DC defeated PBKS by six wickets at this venue. Here's a summary of their head-to-head stats in Dharamsala:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 5 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL matches

Punjab Kings snapped their four-match losing streak against the Delhi Capitals with a victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last Saturday. Prior to that game, DC beat PBKS in four consecutive games.

Prabhsimran Singh stole the show in the last match between Delhi and Punjab. Opening the batting for PBKS, Singh smashed a ton and helped his team register a 37-run win.

Here's a short summary of the last five Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals matches in the IPL:

PBKS (167/7) beat DC (136/8) by 31 runs, May 13, 2023. DC (159/7) beat PBKS (142/9) by 17 runs, May 16, 2022. DC (119/1) beat PBKS (115) by 9 wickets, Apr 20, 2022. DC (167/3) beat PBKS (166/6) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2021. DC (198/4) beat PBKS (195/4) by 6 wickets, Apr 18, 2021.

