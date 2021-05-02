PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Punjab Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of IPL 2021 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Unfortunately, Punjab will play this match without their skipper KL Rahul, who has been hospitalized.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss in Ahmedabad and invited the Punjab Kings to bat first. When these two teams battled earlier this season, the Capitals chased a 196-run target to beat the Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

Rishabh Pant announced at the toss that there were no changes in the Delhi Capitals lineup. Meanwhile, the Mohali-based franchise won their last match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, but KL Rahul's unavailability compelled them to make a few changes.

World number one T20I batsman Dawid Malan received his maiden IPL cap ahead of the fixture against the Delhi Capitals.

The Kings made a couple of changes to their lineup. Mayank Agarwal, who missed the IPL 2021 game against RCB due to fitness issues, came in for KL Rahul, while Dawid Malan replaced Nicholas Pooran.

PBKS vs DC – Today Match Playing 11

PBKS playing 11: Mayank Agarwal (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Shami.

PBKS squad: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel.

Advertisement

DC playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

DC squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod.

PBKS vs DC – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Anil Dandekar, Anil Chaudhary.

3rd umpire: JR Madangopal

Match referee: Shakti Singh