PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won their first match of IPL 2024 earlier today (March 23) in Mullanpur. Playing their opening fixture of the season, the Kings cruised to a four-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

All-rounder Sam Curran was the architect of Punjab's win against Delhi. He came out to bat at number four and scored 63 runs off 47 deliveries to help his team chase down a 175-run target with four balls to spare.

The IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings is done and dusted. In this article, we will look at the scorecard, award winners and records broken from the second match of the new season.

List of all award winners in DC vs PBKS match, IPL 2024

Sam Curran unsurprisingly won the Player of the Match award in Match 2 of IPL 2024. He was the top-scorer for the Punjab Kings with a 47-ball 63. He also bowled one over, where he leaked 10 runs and returned wicketless.

Curran smashed six fours and one four in his 47-ball knock. He received fine support from Liam Livingstone, who remained not out on 38 runs off 21 deliveries.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Abhishek Porel (Strike rate of 320).

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Sam Curran (85 fantasy points).

Most sixes in the Match: Liam Livingstone (3 sixes).

Most fours in the Match: Sam Curran (6 fours).

Player of the Match: Sam Curran (63 off 47 and 0/10).

PBKS vs DC scorecard

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan opted to field first after winning the toss. The decision worked in his favor initially as PBKS bowlers reduced Delhi Capitals to 138/7 in the 18th over. However, Impact Player Abhishek Porel stunned everyone with his cameo of 32 runs off 10 balls. His excellent striking powered DC to 174/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, PBKS started well, racing to 34 runs in three overs. Ishant Sharma then sent both openers Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow back to the dressing room. He rattled Dhawan's stumps and then executed a run-out to dismiss Bairstow.

Sam Curran was surprisingly promoted to number four. He proved why he deserves to bat higher up the order and scored 63 runs. Kuldeep Yadav bowled an impressive spell of 2/20 for DC, but in the end, Sharma's injury and inability to bowl his full quota of four overs hurt the Capitals.

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals game

Here's a list of some top stats emerging from the second game of IPL 2024 played earlier today in Mullanpur:

Sam Curran became the first player to score a half-century in IPL 2024. Three teams batted before PBKS this season, but none of their players could touch the 50-run mark. Shikhar Dhawan broke Virat Kohli's record for the most times dismissed by bowled dismissal in the IPL. This was the 39th time Dhawan lost his stumps in an IPL match. Kohli has been bowled out 38 times. Abhishek Porel scored 26 runs in the last over against PBKS, breaking Marcus Stoinis' record for the most runs scored by a single over in the 20th over of an innings against PBKS. Stoinis scored 25 during an IPL match between RCB and PBKS in 2019.