PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The second game of IPL 2024 will be played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. It is a north Indian derby in Mullanpur today, which is also the first afternoon fixture of the new season.

Both Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs last year. The two franchises have improved their squads by signing some new names ahead of IPL 2024.

Before PBKS host DC in Mullanpur, here's a look at the probable XIs, prediction, weather forecast and other important details for this IPL 2024 match.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match details

Match: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 2, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 23, Saturday, 3:30 pm IST.

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

As it is the first IPL match in Mullanpur, a fresh wicket will be on offer for this game. Harbhajan Singh mentioned on commentary last night that the wicket at this new venue should favor the batters.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy for this IPL 2024 fixture in Mullanpur. The temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while there is 0% chance of rain.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

PBKS

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Prabh Simran Singh, Harpreet Bhatia, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar.

DC

David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match prediction

Both teams are pretty evenly matched, which makes this game a tough one to predict. Punjab Kings had a better season last year, and they also have a stronger batting lineup than the Delhi Capitals. If the pitch favors the batters, PBKS should win this.

Match prediction: PBKS to win today's IPL 2024 match.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals live-streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Gold and Star Gold HD.

Live streaming: JioCinema.