RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

SunRisers Hyderabad defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 42 runs in a high-scoring IPL 2025 game played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on Friday. Ishan Kishan starred for SRH by scoring an unbeaten 94* against RCB.

Jitesh Sharma made his debut as RCB captain against SRH. The stand-in skipper won the toss and decided to field first, but the decision worked against RCB as SRH posted 231 runs on the board.

In response, RCB were 173/3 at one point, but they lost seven wickets for 16 runs to get bowled out for 189 in 19.5 overs. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from the IPL 2025 match between SRH and RCB.

List of all award winners in RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Ishan Kishan won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 48-ball 94 in the first innings. Batting at number three for SunRisers Hyderabad, Kishan smashed seven fours and five sixes. He maintained an excellent strike rate of 195.83 as well.

Unsurprisingly, Kishan won the awards for the most fours, most sixes and most fantasy points. Here is the full list of award winners from the match between RCB and SRH in Lucknow:

Super Striker of the Match: Abhishek Sharma (Strike rate of 200)

Super Sixes of the Match: Ishan Kishan (5 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Ishan Kishan

Most Fours in the Match: Ishan Kishan (7 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Pat Cummins (13 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Ishan Kishan (94 off 48 balls).

RCB vs SRH scorecard

Abhishek Sharma provided an excellent start to the SunRisers Hyderabad, racing to 34 runs off 17 balls. Travis Head departed after a 10-ball 17, but Ishan Kishan came in at number three and remained not out till the end. Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma chipped in with handy cameos in the middle.

Romario Shepherd was the top performer with the ball for RCB. The all-rounder bowled two overs and returned with figures of 2/14, scalping the wickets of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhinav Manohar.

Expand Tweet

Phil Salt was the top-scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The opening batter aggregated 62 runs from 32 deliveries, whacking four fours and five sixes. He received fine support from Virat Kohli, who scored a 25-ball 43. The other RCB batters could not impress much.

Pat Cummins tormented the RCB batting department by bowling 13 dot balls in his four-over spell. The SRH skipper ended with figures of 3/28, dismissing Salt, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad match

SunRisers Hyderabad have become the first team to defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in IPL 2025. Here are some other records and stats coming out from this IPL game:

Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya have become the first pair of brothers to get dismissed hit wicket in IPL history. For the first time in his career, Ishan Kishan has won two Man of the Match awards in the same season.

