PBKS vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in IPL 2023 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday (April 13). The winner of this game will jump to the third position in the points table.

GT started their season with wins against the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals. However, they suffered a shocking defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game.

Similarly, PBKS won their opening two games of IPL 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals, but Sunrisers Hyderabad tamed them in their previous outing.

Ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record:

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

The head-to-head record between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans stands at 1-1. Both teams defeated each other once during the previous IPL season. Rahul Tewatia's two sixes off the last two balls helped GT defeat PBKS in their first outing.

Later in the season, Liam Livingstone's big-hitting guided PBKS to a victory over GT. Teams batting second won on both occasions.

Here's a summary of the head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

PBKS vs GT head-to-head record in Mohali

Mohali's PCA IS Bindra Stadium will play host to this battle between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans. The head-to-head record between PBKS and GT in IPL matches hosted by Mohali is 0-0.

Both teams met in Maharashtra twice during the previous IPL season. Tonight's game will be the first time they meet at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 2 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL matches

Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans battled twice during IPL 2022. PBKS scored 189/9 in the first match. In reply, Shubman Gill's magnificent half-century helped GT record a win on the last ball.

In their reverse fixture, GT managed 143/8 while batting first. Shikhar Dhawan's half-century and Liam Livingstone's 10-ball 30* guided PBKS to a win in that game.

Here's a summary of their previous two battles:

GT (190/4) beat PBKS (189/9) by 6 wickets, Apr 8, 2022. PBKS (145/2) beat GT (143/8) by 8 wickets, May 3, 2022.

