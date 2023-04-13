PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their fourth match of IPL 2023 tonight.

The two sides played out a thrilling game last season, where Rahul Tewatia's two maximums off the last two deliveries helped GT pull off an improbable win. PBKS avenged that loss with a comfortable eight-wicket win in the reverse fixture.

A new chapter in the rivalry between PBKS and GT will be written at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday (April 13).

The Titans will take to the Mohali field for the first time in their IPL history. The conditions at this venue have helped the batters and the fast bowlers.

GT have a strong fast-bowling attack and an in-form batting lineup and have won two of their three matches in IPL 2023 so far. Similarly, PBKS have also recorded two victories in three games. They beat the Kolkata Knight Riders at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium two weeks ago and will be keen to record another win on home turf.

Before the game between the Punjab Kings and the Gujarat Titans starts, here's a look at three player battles to watch out for in this contest.

#1 Rashid Khan vs Liam Livingstone

Rashid Khan took a hat-trick for Gujarat Titans in their previous IPL 2023 Match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rashid Khan captained the Gujarat Titans in their previous game and bagged a hat-trick for his team. While his hat-trick could not help GT win, Punjab Kings' batters will play cautiously against him tonight.

That said, one batter who does not play cautiously against any bowler is Liam Livingstone. The England all-rounder has joined PBKS' squad ahead of their IPL match against GT. He will likely replace Matthew Short in the playing XI and it will be exciting to see how he performs against Khan.

#2 Kagiso Rabada vs Shubman Gill

Kagiso Rabada did not play in the last match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Kagiso Rabada dismissed Shubman Gill in the first-ever meeting between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The South African speedster also took a four-wicket haul in the second match between the two sides. He loves to play against GT, which is why he will hold the key to PBKS' success tonight.

On the other hand, GT will hope that Shubman Gill, who scored 96 runs against PBKS last season, plays a big knock against them this year. All eyes will be on the Gill vs Rabada battle in the powerplay overs.

#3 Arshdeep Singh vs. Sai Sudharsan

Arshdeep Singh will aim to dismiss Sai Sudharsan early (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Sai Sudharsan has been the man in form for the Gujarat Titans this season. The uncapped Indian batter has played some brilliant knocks for GT in IPL 2023. He made his IPL debut against PBKS last year and scored 35 runs. Later in the season, he brought up his maiden IPL half-ton against Punjab.

While Sudarshan has a great record against PBKS, the home side will hope that their left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh gets his wicket early. Singh is in fine form, having registered a three-wicket haul in PBKS' first home match of the IPL 2023 season against KKR.

