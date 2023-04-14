PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match

Gujarat Titans cruised to their third win of IPL 2023 last night (April 13) against the Punjab Kings at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The defending champions restricted the home side to 153 runs in the first innings. Veteran pace bowler Mohit Sharma made his debut for GT and bagged two crucial wickets. Matthew Short scored 36 runs for the Punjab Kings, but the other PBKS batters could not impress much as the home side set a 154-run target for GT.

In reply, the Gujarat Titans got off to a flier thanks to a quick 48-run opening partnership between Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill. Saha lost his wicket while trying to hit a six off Kagiso Rabada's bowling, but Gill remained in the middle until the 20th over and completed his half-ton.

Gill lost his stumps to Sam Curran in the final over, but he had done his job. GT needed only six runs to win from four balls when Gill lost his wicket. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller finished off the run-chase for GT as they recorded a six-wicket win over PBKS.

Now that the match between GT and PBKS is in the history books, here's a look at the three records that were broken during yesterday's IPL 2023 match.

#1 Kagiso Rabada broke Lasith Malinga's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Kagiso Rabada played his first match of IPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada played his first match of IPL 2023 for the Punjab Kings last night at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium on Thursday. The pace bowler bagged his first wicket of the season in the powerplay itself as Wriddhiman Saha handed a catch to Matthew Short in the deep.

It was Rabada's 100th wicket in the IPL. He accomplished the feat in his 64th match, breaking Lasith Malinga's record (70 matches) for being the fastest bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets.

#2 Rahul Tewatia created a new record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Rahul Tewatia scored the winning four for Gujarat Titans (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rahul Tewatia remained unbeaten in yet another successful run-chase for the Gujarat Titans. The all-rounder has set a new record for being not out in most number of successful run-chases among Indians in the IPL since 2020.

Last night was the seventh game where Tewatia was in the middle when his team scored the winning runs. MS Dhoni, Rahul Tripathi, and Dinesh Karthik have remained not out in six successful run-chases each.

#3 Kagiso Rabada broke Dwayne Bravo's record during yesterday's IPL 2023 match

Kagiso Rabada picked up his 100th IPL wicket (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

As aforementioned, Kagiso Rabada became the fastest bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets in terms of matches played. He also became the quickest bowler to complete 100 IPL wickets in terms of balls bowled.

Dwayne Bravo previously held the record for taking 100 wickets in 1619 deliveries. Rabada bagged his 100th wicket on the 1438th delivery of his IPL career.

