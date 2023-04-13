PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Gujarat Titans (GT) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, April 13.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is back to lead the side again. The defending champions have also handed a debut to senior fast bowler Mohit Sharma. Yash Dayal, who failed to defend 29 runs in the final over against KKR, has been left out of the playing XI.

PBKS have also made two changes to their lineup. Last year's Purple Cap winner, Kagiso Rabada, is back in the playing XI in place of Nathan Ellis, while Sikandar Raza makes way for Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Gujarat Titans: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, and KS Bharat.

Punjab Kings: Harpreet Bhatia, Rahul Chahar, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, and Gurnoor Brar.

Speaking at the toss, GT skipper Hardik Pandya stressed that chasing teams have benefitted here, which influenced his decision to bowl first.

"We will bowl first. It looks like a good wicket. Chasing has been the go-to thing in this ground," Hardik said.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan also stated that they wanted to bowl first. However, they are happy with batting first.

"No it doesn’t bother us. We were looking to bowl but it is a very good first. It's good to put runs on the board," Dhawan said.

PBKS vs GT Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, and Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, and Joshua Little.

